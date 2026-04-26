Route 66 Americana Archive
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Route 66 Road Trip Kicks Off: From the End to the Beginning
There’s something poetic about starting at the end.
17 hrs ago
•
The Shed Studios
2
Route 66 Round Up: Eggs, Baseball, Push Pins, Sake and Mothers on the Mother Road
🍳 Vital Farms Rolls Out the “Good Eggs Diner” for Route 66’s Centennial
Apr 25
•
The Shed Studios
2
A 1995 Miata, and a 27-Year-Old's Accidental Adventure on Route 66
What happens when a nearly-scrapped Japanese sports car gets a second life — and ends up on one of America’s most iconic roads?
Apr 24
•
The Shed Studios
1
1
42:32
Route 66 Cup: Korn Ferry Tour and Compliance Solutions Share Details
There’s something poetic about golf finding a home on Route 66.
Apr 23
•
The Shed Studios
2
Route 66 Day at the Capitol: Tourism Talks, Centennial Plates and Community Pride
A full Route 66 setup was in the state capitol on Tuesday in celebration of America’s most famous highway.
Apr 22
•
The Shed Studios
5
A Tulsa Author Bringing Route 66 to Life, One Story at a Time
When Annette LaFortune Murray retired from teaching, she didn’t slow down — she hit the road.
Apr 22
•
The Shed Studios
2
37:33
Will Rogers, Route 66, and the Spirit of Americana
Tad Jones, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, joined the Route 66 Americana Archive to explore the legacy of one of America’s most…
Apr 21
•
The Shed Studios
1
41:43
Chapter 8: Phillips 66 was Born from Speed, Built on Safety & Fueled by Spirit
The name came before the highway meant anything.
Apr 19
•
The Shed Studios
4
The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence: Blue Whales, Green Dinosaurs and Yellow Cars on the Mother Road
The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence continues along the Mother Road in 2026.
Apr 19
•
The Shed Studios
4
Route 66 Round Up: Gorilla Gus, WHEELS, Czech In and a Mother Road Book Crawl
US Tourism Faces Soft Inbound Demand in 2026 Even as Government Gears Up for Route 66, America250 and FIFA World Cup Milestones
Apr 18
•
The Shed Studios
5
Illuminating Route 66: Neon Signs, Stardust, and the Fight to Keep America's Glow Alive
In a windy morning broadcast from Kingman, Arizona, Jim Hinckley welcomed neon enthusiast Todd Matuszewicz for a lively conversation that blended cosmic…
Apr 17
•
The Shed Studios
6
1
2
Mother Road Memory: Route 66 & America’s Railroad-Built Towns
It started as a simple detour in a long interview.
Apr 16
•
The Shed Studios
2
2:51
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