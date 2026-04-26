Route 66 Americana Archive

Route 66 Americana Archive

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Route 66 Road Trip Kicks Off: From the End to the Beginning
There’s something poetic about starting at the end.
  The Shed Studios
Route 66 Round Up: Eggs, Baseball, Push Pins, Sake and Mothers on the Mother Road
🍳 Vital Farms Rolls Out the “Good Eggs Diner” for Route 66’s Centennial
  The Shed Studios
A 1995 Miata, and a 27-Year-Old's Accidental Adventure on Route 66
What happens when a nearly-scrapped Japanese sports car gets a second life — and ends up on one of America’s most iconic roads?
  The Shed Studios
42:32
Route 66 Cup: Korn Ferry Tour and Compliance Solutions Share Details
There’s something poetic about golf finding a home on Route 66.
  The Shed Studios
Route 66 Day at the Capitol: Tourism Talks, Centennial Plates and Community Pride
A full Route 66 setup was in the state capitol on Tuesday in celebration of America’s most famous highway.
  The Shed Studios
A Tulsa Author Bringing Route 66 to Life, One Story at a Time
When Annette LaFortune Murray retired from teaching, she didn’t slow down — she hit the road.
  The Shed Studios
37:33
Will Rogers, Route 66, and the Spirit of Americana
Tad Jones, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, joined the Route 66 Americana Archive to explore the legacy of one of America’s most…
  The Shed Studios
41:43
Chapter 8: Phillips 66 was Born from Speed, Built on Safety & Fueled by Spirit
The name came before the highway meant anything.
  The Shed Studios
The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence: Blue Whales, Green Dinosaurs and Yellow Cars on the Mother Road
The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence continues along the Mother Road in 2026.
  The Shed Studios
Route 66 Round Up: Gorilla Gus, WHEELS, Czech In and a Mother Road Book Crawl
US Tourism Faces Soft Inbound Demand in 2026 Even as Government Gears Up for Route 66, America250 and FIFA World Cup Milestones
  The Shed Studios
Illuminating Route 66: Neon Signs, Stardust, and the Fight to Keep America's Glow Alive
In a windy morning broadcast from Kingman, Arizona, Jim Hinckley welcomed neon enthusiast Todd Matuszewicz for a lively conversation that blended cosmic…
  The Shed Studios
Mother Road Memory: Route 66 & America’s Railroad-Built Towns
It started as a simple detour in a long interview.
  The Shed Studios
2:51
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