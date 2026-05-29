The iconic 1956 Chevrolet has long symbolized the golden age of American motoring — the very era when Route 66 represented freedom, adventure, and the open road. Atlantis has now released a fresh 1/25 scale kit of this beloved classic, and the Scale Riders team recently gave it a thorough unboxing and first look.

Presented in striking box art that captures the car’s mid-century charm, the new Atlantis kit delivers a nostalgic modeling experience that will resonate with fans of vintage American iron and Route 66 culture.

What’s Inside the Kit

During the unboxing, the Scale Riders host carefully examined all the contents:

Bright, high-quality chrome trim pieces

A clean, well-detailed body with separate glass inserts

Sharp-looking wheels ready for custom weathering or a factory-fresh look

Chassis and interior components with a pleasing vintage-style plastic feel

Clear instruction sheets covering the engine, optional stances, interior, and working features like opening hood and doors

The body includes traditional reinforcements familiar to longtime modelers, along with separate hood, doors, and trunk. While some light flash is present, it’s minimal and easily cleaned up. The clear parts are notably crisp and distortion-free.

This release leans into classic modeling rather than modern “snap-tight” engineering, offering builders the chance to hone their skills — exactly the kind of hands-on challenge many enthusiasts enjoy when recreating vehicles from the Route 66 heyday.

A particularly useful part of the review focused on smart parts removal. The host advised against cutting pieces too close to the sprue. For delicate areas like the trunk and hood, it’s better to snip farther away, then carefully trim and sand with files or sanding sticks. Leaving a small margin and finishing evenly helps avoid damaging the parts and prevents the need for filler or repairs later.

Scale Riders Community Build

The video also announced an upcoming group build centered on this 1956 Chevrolet kit. Running roughly six months (planned from June through December), the project is designed to be fun and low-pressure. Participants are encouraged to build at their own pace, even slowing down to truly enjoy the process while working on other projects.

The kit is currently available through scalewriters.com.

Whether you’re a longtime Route 66 road trip enthusiast, a classic car lover, or a modeler who appreciates mid-century American styling, this Atlantis 1956 Chevrolet kit offers a rewarding way to celebrate that iconic era of tailfins, chrome, and highway adventures.

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