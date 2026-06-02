On May 1, 2026, The Rando Nerds set off to explore Oatman, Cool Springs, Kingman, and Antares Point, with the idea of documenting plenty of classic roadside history, desert scenery, and a few unexpected surprises along the way. They drove the famous Sitgreaves Pass / Arizona Sidewinder not once, but twice — and yes, according to The Rando Nerds, it absolutely lives up to the name.

This year marks the centennial of America’s most legendary highway, U.S. Route 66. Established in 1926, the “Mother Road” has carried dreamers, Dust Bowl migrants, postwar families, and modern adventurers across the continent. One group set out from Kingman, Arizona, to experience a classic slice of the route through the rugged Black Mountains and historic desert towns.

Oatman: Burros, Mines, and Second Chances

The journey began in Oatman, a former gold mining camp that refused to die. Originally thriving on the National Old Trails Highway, the town gained new life when Route 66 followed the same path. Tourists needed gas, food, lodging, and cold drinks. When the mines closed in 1942, the highway kept the lights on—until the dangerous Sitgreaves Pass section (known locally as the Sidewinder) was bypassed in the early 1950s, isolating Oatman once again.

Thanks to the efforts of Angel Delgadillo and other preservationists, Historic Route 66 received official designation, returning travelers to these sun-bleached streets. Today, Oatman’s main attraction remains its wild burros—descendants of mining animals that roam freely and have developed a reputation for bold behavior. Visitors are advised to guard snacks carefully, as the “thug burros” have been known to snatch paper bags from unsuspecting hands.

The town offers a recreated mine experience that captures the dark, eerie conditions miners once faced. Up the hill stands the Oatman Hotel, where legend says Clark Gable and Carole Lombard spent their honeymoon night. The walls inside remain covered with dollar bills signed by generations of travelers, creating a living scrapbook of the road.

Cool Springs: A Phoenix from the Ashes

Between Oatman and Kingman lies Cool Springs Station, a meticulously restored 1926 service station perched at the edge of the Sidewinder. Owner Ned Lechner purchased the burned-out ruins in 2000 and spent years bringing the site back to life. The station had been partially rebuilt for the 1992 film Universal Soldier before being destroyed again for the movie’s finale.

Lechner, a longtime Route 66 enthusiast from Chicago, shared stories of the pass’s challenging history. In the early days of automobile travel, Model Ts with gravity-fed gas tanks struggled on the steep grades. Local drivers earned extra money ferrying vehicles through the pass—sometimes driving them in reverse. Teams of horses and tow trucks offered additional options for those unwilling to tackle the 191 turns across eight miles. Water sold for far more than gasoline in this arid landscape.

Today, Cool Springs serves as both a gift shop and a museum, offering cold drinks, souvenirs, and a friendly resident cat. It stands as one of the most authentic restorations along this stretch.

Antares Point and the Guardian of the Road

Further west, Antares Point features one of Route 66’s most striking modern roadside attractions: the Giganticus Headicus, a towering sculpture built from scrap metal found along the historic route by artist Greg Arnold. Nearby stands the “Guardian of Route 66,” another large-scale piece watching over travelers.

The location also boasts what is claimed to be the longest continuous curve on any U.S. highway—roughly two miles of sweeping bend that follows the old railroad alignment through the desert. Strong desert winds often whip across the point, adding to the dramatic atmosphere.

Kingman: First Friday and Living History

The day concluded back in Kingman during the monthly First Friday downtown event. Booths filled the streets with food, local crafts, community groups, and Route 66 memorabilia.

Kingman serves as a major hub for the historic highway, home to a dedicated visitor center and tributes to Angel Delgadillo, the “Guardian Angel of Route 66,” whose advocacy helped save the route from obscurity.

Reflections on the Mother Road

This centennial drive captured the many lives of Route 66: a path for miners and migrants, a corridor for family vacations in the 1940s and ’50s, and a bypassed ghost of itself after the interstates arrived. Its revival as a historic route has preserved an irreplaceable slice of American character—quirky attractions, resilient small towns, and the simple joy of the open road.

From stubborn burros to hand-built giants made of desert scrap, from gravity-fed Model Ts to modern road trippers celebrating 100 years, the Arizona stretch of Route 66 continues to deliver what it always has: authentic Americana, one mile at a time.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com