About the Route 66 Americana Archive

The Route 66 Americana Archive is a living historical record of America’s most famous road, preserved mile by mile, county by county, and story by story. It exists to protect the culture, people, and everyday places that made Route 66 more than a highway. Diners, motels, gas stations, museums, back roads, small towns, and family businesses are not footnotes in history. They are the history.

This project is not tourism marketing. It is not advertising. It is stewardship.

Beginning in 2026, the Archive will document Route 66 through live recording sessions across every county along the route. Each county becomes a chapter.

Each chapter becomes part of a permanent record that will live as a book, a digital archive, and a cultural map for future generations.

The Archive is built on a simple idea:

Route 66 does not belong to institutions. It belongs to the people who kept it alive when the interstates replaced it. It belongs to the towns that refused to disappear. It belongs to the families who stayed.

The Route 66 Americana Archive exists to make sure their stories are never lost.

Learn more about the Route 66 Centennial and how you can participate here!

Route 66 Americana Archive Timeline

Jan 2026 - Archive Opens

The Route 66 Americana Archive goes live, establishing the digital home for the project.

This is a shared archive for stories, interviews, photography, video, and historical preservation throughout the journey.

April 2026 – Book Release & Project Launch

The Americana Archives is releasing of 100 Years of Route 66 Americana. Selected chapters will also be published as standalone columns and features across partner news and media platforms.

This marks the next chapter of the Route 66 Americana Archive and introduces the public to the mission, vision, and scope of the project.

May – July, 2026 | A 75-Day Documentation Expedition

A 75-day county-by-county documentation trip from Chicago to the Pacific Ocean.

During this time:

Every Route 66 county becomes a chapter

Stories are recorded in real time

Landmarks and people are documented together

The Archive grows daily

A typical day includes:

Morning arrival and meeting with local stewards

Landmark and community site visits

Shared meals at diners and historic food stops

Afternoon storytelling sessions and interviews

Evening travel or rest in preparation for the next chapter

This is the heart of the Archive: living history being preserved as it happens.

August – November 2026 | Post-Production & Story Release

After the road journey concludes:

Chapters are edited and finalized

Video, audio, and photography are curated

Stories are released through the Archive

Counties and communities engage with their preserved chapters

The cultural map of Route 66 becomes fully populated

November 11, 2026 - March 2027 | Archive Phase

The Route 66 Americana Archive will continue to act as an ongoing historical record, a digital archive, a living cultural map and a public resource for future generations.

The Route 66 Americana Archive is not a project with an end date.

It is a moment in time being captured so it can live forever.

100 Years of Route 66 Americana is not a travel guide or a nostalgia piece. It is a cultural record of how one working road helped shape the modern American way of life. Built for efficiency, Route 66 became the backbone of mobility, industry, entrepreneurship, and personal freedom.

This book explores 66 defining stories that show how the highway connected oil fields, farms, factories, diners, motels, music, and small-town dreams into a single national experience.

Each chapter stands on its own, allowing readers to open the book anywhere and discover how a single idea, coincidence, or innovation left a permanent mark on Americana.

The book was underwritten by The Crude Life and its mission is rooted in respect for what the internal combustion engine made possible: personal independence, shared responsibility, and the freedom to pursue opportunity.

This is not an energy book—it’s a cultural chronicle of how Route 66 helped build modern America through the personal and professional freedom it enabled.

The road taught America how to move, how to build at speed, how to understand safety, how to serve travelers, and how to think bigger than its own backyard. 100 Years of Route 66 Americana presents the highway not as a relic, but as a foundation—proof that infrastructure, creativity, and personal mobility can reshape culture in lasting and meaningful ways.

This book honors the stewards, communities, and innovators who turned a practical road into a living symbol of freedom and possibility.