It was 11 PM and most people were winding down for the night, but Rob Hoffman was still out in the garage, covered in grease, reflecting on another productive evening. “I probably stayed out here longer than I should have,” he said with a tired laugh. That’s the reality of a passionate project car build—especially when you’re deep in the guts of a Chevy Chevette.

Smart Solutions & Shop Tips

The evening included a significant win: successfully pulling the transmission. After watching his buddy service one on an engine stand, Rob decided to try the same approach. The result was a game changer. The transmission came out relatively smoothly, though a custom exhaust hanger he had previously added ended up getting in the way. He already plans to refine that hanger.

Rob gave the transmission a quick spray with Zap degreaser, wiped it down with an old t-shirt, and cleaned the surfaces with wire wheels. He plans to apply a fresh coat of paint to help it match the rest of the engine bay.

He also replaced the leaky output shaft seal, polished the driveshaft yoke with mag wheel polish for a better sealing surface, and painted the crusty transmission mount flat black. A new mount is ready to install.

Rob’s tip: Next time you’re working on a transmission, put it on an engine stand. You’ll thank yourself.

Engine Out, Chassis Open

With the transmission set aside, attention turned to the engine. A time-lapse captured Rob methodically disconnecting everything. The cherry picker is scheduled to arrive soon, and he plans to remove the hood and pull the entire powertrain.

Rob chose to leave the wiring harness in the car this time rather than pulling it with the engine—a deliberate decision based on past experience and the custom additions he has made. Once the engine is out, the Chevette will become an open shell, giving him full access to work on the front shock towers.

He has already begun cutting out rust on the passenger side and is evaluating the more heavily damaged driver’s side. Rob is debating whether to graft in patches or cut complete sections from a donor car and swap them in. He is currently leaning toward replacing entire sections for a cleaner, more reliable repair.

His plan is to get the chassis components painted—red on the structural parts, with the rest staying traditional black. The brake booster may receive a coat of aluminum paint if material is available.

The Grind Continues

Rob noted that the next phase will involve slow, tedious work. He cleaned the floor, organized his tools, and ran the dehumidifier after a humid day following recent rains. The borrowed engine stand—large enough to handle multiple engines—is ready for the next day’s major pull.

As the session wrapped up, the transmission sat freshly painted and drying, while the car waited for the next round of progress.

Rob is realistic about the schedule ahead. With Easter family plans on the horizon, he will steal whatever garage time he can over the weekend before returning to his day job on Monday. The focus will be on cutting needed parts from a donor car during daylight hours and continuing the metal and paint work one step at a time.

This is classic garage culture: long nights, honest problem-solving, and steady progress on a car that clearly means a lot to its owner. The Chevette may be small, but Rob Hoffman’s ambition and attention to detail are pure Route 66 Americana.

The Route 66 Americana Archive will continue following the build as the shock towers are repaired, the new powerplant goes in, and this little Chevy returns to the road.

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