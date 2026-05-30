The morning after a memorable night in Amarillo, Texas, the road called again. Our travelers, fresh from an evening of camaraderie at the legendary Big Texan Steakhouse, packed up their campsite just outside the city where temperatures had dropped from a scorching 97°F upon arrival to a more comfortable 91°F by nightfall. They sat outside under the vast Texas sky until darkness fell, then turned in early, exhausted but content after connecting with their new travel companions.

Yesterday had been a classic Route 66 day: pulling into Cadillac Ranch, paying homage to those iconic half-buried Cadillacs, and then gathering with the group for a filling dinner.

For many in the convoy, it was the first time meeting face-to-face. What followed was the kind of evening that defines the spirit of the Mother Road—laughter, shared stories, and the instant bonds formed between travelers chasing the same historic ribbon of asphalt.

But not every stop lands perfectly.

As they approached Amarillo the previous evening, one traveler spotted the big “Amarillo” sign and felt a surge of excitement. “Quarter Horse Association,” she told her husband. A passionate horsewoman with deep family ties to the American Quarter Horse breed, she had hoped to visit the museum. Her father-in-law had raised, bred, and shown Quarter Horses, a tradition that drew her and her husband into the horse world and which they carried forward even after his passing. Their daughter now has a horse of her own, and the chance to bring home a memento from this iconic Western heritage site felt like kismet.

Reality hit hard. The museum closed at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and wouldn’t reopen until Tuesday. With departure set for Sunday morning, the visit was not to be.

“I am a very, very, very disappointed person,” she admitted with a cowboy’s sigh. “I would have been a very happy cowgirl.” It’s a familiar feeling on Route 66—sometimes the road gives, and sometimes it asks you to keep moving.

Undeterred, the group prepared for a new chapter: traveling as a convoy. Seven rigs strong, they coordinated with walkie-talkies and a level of organization that impressed the more freewheeling travelers among them. “They are way more organized than we are when it comes to traveling,” one noted with a laugh. This wasn’t solo wandering—it was a rolling community, an adventure in shared navigation.

The morning brought Texas rain, a soft mist that felt more Pacific Northwest than Panhandle. They merged onto the interstate using those famously abrupt Texas frontage road cutoffs—“no joke” and “kind of scary” according to our diarist—but quickly praised the drivers even as they questioned the roads. Soon the familiar landscape gave way to the open expanses of the West.

“Welcome to New Mexico.”

The convoy rolled on, mirroring the old Route 66 alignment where possible. While roughly 85% of the original route remains drivable, the group followed the practical wisdom of using the interstate for safety and efficiency while keeping the spirit of the old road alive.

As they head deeper into the Southwest, this group of new and old friends embodies what keeps Route 66 alive: the mix of planned itineraries and spontaneous detours, the joy of shared meals, the sting of missed museums, and the quiet satisfaction of watching the miles unfold together. One traveler’s disappointment over Quarter Horses becomes part of the larger story—the personal threads that make the journey on America’s Main Street so rich.

We’ll be following this convoy as they make their way west. The road is long, the company is good, and the stories are just beginning.

Click here for Hidden Hallow Sheep Diary YouTube Page

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com