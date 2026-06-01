As the Route 66 Americana Archive enters Phase 2, we want to provide an update on the project and clarify how the archive will be supported moving forward.

Phase 1 focused on project development, due diligence, and pursuing grants, sponsorships, and funding opportunities. Over the past several months, more than 1,000 submissions, meetings, sponsorship inquiries, and grant proposals were completed. The result: a select group of sponsors stepped forward and determined that the Route 66 Americana Archive was a project worthy of their support.

This phase was critical in shaping the final stages of the project and establishing a foundation for the journey ahead. It also provided a realistic look at the financial requirements of a 75-day, county-by-county documentation effort spanning the entire length of Route 66. In addition to food, lodging, equipment, production, and operational expenses, fuel costs have nearly doubled since February, creating new realities as the project transitions from planning into production.

Phase 2 is the field production phase, documenting Route 66 county by county through live broadcasts, field recordings, interviews, photography, and on-location reporting. Phase 2 is scheduled to be completed in August.

Phase 3 will focus on post-production, editing, archiving, and professional content development. This phase begins in September and will continue into 2027.

Phase 4 culminates with the Route 66 Centennial Celebration rollout, beginning with weekly episodes launching on November 11, 2026. At the time of this article, the plan is to release one episode per week showcasing one county along the Mother Road. This strategy allows the Route 66 Americana Archive to continue educating, creating awareness, and celebrating Route 66’s 100th Anniversary throughout the year.

As the project expands through live broadcasts, podcast distribution, written features, and archive development, we have established a clear and transparent support structure designed to ensure long-term sustainability while providing supporters with multiple ways to participate.

The following outlines the various ways individuals, businesses, and organizations can support the Route 66 Americana Archive and help preserve the stories, communities, and culture of America’s most famous highway.

Mile Marker Club (Substack Membership)

This remains the foundation of the archive. Subscriptions through Substack provide ongoing access to broadcasts, written updates, and field reporting.

The Pier to Pier Podcast will be broadcast live on Substack for both free and paid subscribers. Recorded versions will also be available for free on Substack, YouTube, iHeart, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and several other media platforms syndicating Route 66 Americana Archive content.

Subscribers can expect email notifications for the Pier to Pier Podcast, as well as professional interviews with industry decision-makers, travelers, and Route 66 dignitaries. In addition, the Route 66 Americana Archive publishes between 2–5 new stories per day from people experiencing the Mother Road. These stories are promoted on social media and other distribution channels rather than through the subscription email.

This has created an active ecosystem where readers and listeners check back several times a day for fresh Route 66 content and stories from the Mother Road.

1926 Society (Founders Circle)

This tier recognizes foundational supporters who help sustain and expand the long-term mission of the archive.

Members receive an annual gift during the holiday season and are listed on our website (members may also remain anonymous).

Fuel the Journey (Direct Support Options)

For one-time contributions, we now offer direct support through:

PayPal

Venmo

Cash App

These contributions help cover travel, equipment, and field production costs. Some refer to this as the “Tip Jar” due to its speed and simplicity. The motivation and amounts vary, which is why this flexible option is now available.

In fact, the Route 66 Americana Archive’s first Fuel The Journey Sponsor left a note that the direct support was for “Lunch at Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket”.

Main Street Alliance (Corporate/Company/PPP Sponsorship)

Businesses, organizations, and public-private partnerships can participate through structured annual sponsorships that support broader storytelling, preservation efforts, and audience engagement. Phase 4 of the Route 66 Americana Archive is now accepting sponsors.

Memberships and sponsorships are annual.

Why This Structure Exists

This system is designed to keep things simple, transparent, and sustainable. Each option reflects a different way people choose to support independent storytelling:

Ongoing membership support

Direct one-time contributions

Foundational long-term support

Corporate and community partnerships

Story-based campaign funding

We appreciate every form of support, regardless of size or method. Every contribution helps continue the important work of documenting and preserving Route 66.

Thank you for joining the ride and being part of the journey archiving the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

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If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com