Atlanta, Illinois— not Georgia—stands as a small but vibrant stop along historic Route 66, where towering fiberglass figures once again command attention. Known as Muffler Men or simply “the Giants,” these 1960s roadside icons have found a permanent home at the American Giants Museum, a labor of love dedicated to preserving and restoring these pieces of Americana.

At the center of this effort is Joel Baker, whose passion for these massive figures began in 2011. What started as curiosity after spotting a Bunyon figure while driving in Florida evolved into a full-scale mission to track down, restore, and share the history of these giants.

Today, Baker’s collection forms the heart of the museum, with additional contributions from partner Lee Woods.

From Obscurity to Revival

Many of the giants trace their roots to International Fiberglass in Venice, California. Founded by Steve Dashew in 1964 at just 25 years old, the company produced hundreds of these figures for businesses seeking eye-catching advertising. The most famous early example was the Texaco Big Friend. In 1966–1967, Texaco commissioned 300 of these towering attendants. However, high shipping costs, rising resin prices during the 1970s oil crisis, and shifting advertising trends led to the program’s quick end. Texaco even ordered many destroyed to prevent competitors from using the design.

Today, only six Texaco Big Friends are known to survive, with just three restored to original specifications. The museum’s example, rescued from a junkyard in Pahrump, Nevada, was the first to receive full restoration. Baker has meticulously uncovered original Philips 66 branding beneath layers of paint on other figures and returned them to their 1960s glory.

Other highlights inside the museum include:

Bob’s Big Boy figures in both the common 6-foot and rarer 13-foot rotating versions.

A collection of interchangeable heads produced by International Fiberglass, from lumberjacks and Snerds to cowboys and American Indian Braves.

UniRoyal Tire “gal,” Esso Tiger, A&W Root Beer family members (Papa, Mama, Teen, and rare Baby), and early versions of bucking horses associated with rodeo legend Casey Tibbs.

Unique pieces like an animatronic waving professional (originally used at Mobil stations) and whimsical animal trash cans designed to encourage children to clean up.

Stories from the Hunt

Each giant carries its own tale. Baker’s first acquisition, a Snerd figure known locally as “Warie” at the Wagon Wheel bar in Madison, Ohio, arrived damaged but has been restored with its unique identity preserved. A Philips 66 cowboy was tracked through social media and old Roadside America photos, ultimately rescued from woods near Gray, Georgia, after the owner’s grandson confirmed its location.

The museum’s Astro Oil spaceman is a faithful recreation of one of the earliest space-themed giants from the 1960s space race era. An original survived as the famous Gemini Giant in nearby Wilmington, Illinois. Baker has also met with International Fiberglass founder Steve Dashew in Phoenix, gathering firsthand accounts of the company’s early days.

Outside the museum, full-size 20-foot Muffler Men stand in a circle, including a weathered example from a gift shop in Brooten, Minnesota, a Viking carpet figure, and the newly installed Philips 66 cowboy. Many were placed just before the interview, adding fresh excitement ahead of Route 66’s centennial celebrations.

A Community Effort

Baker funds much of the restoration work himself but welcomes support through Venmo (@JoelBakery32) specifically earmarked for the Atlanta giants. The project gained momentum in 2012 when Baker and friends visited Atlanta’s original giant hot dog figure. That encounter led to a partnership with Lee Woods, resulting in the museum building that now houses the growing collection.

Beyond Atlanta, Baker has contributed to similar efforts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, praising the state’s strong commitment to Route 66 preservation.

The American Giants Museum offers visitors a chance to explore not just the figures themselves but the broader story of roadside advertising, small-town business, and American ingenuity.

As Route 66 approaches its 100th anniversary, these restored giants serve as powerful symbols of the highway’s enduring appeal—a scavenger hunt of history that brings smiles and wonder to travelers of all ages.

For more information, visit the American Giants Museum website or follow American Giants on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, where Baker shares in-depth restoration stories and historical research. In a world of digital advertising, these fiberglass titans remind us of a time when bigger truly felt better.

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