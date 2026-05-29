The Route 66 Americana Archive is proud to announce the launch of the Pier to Pier Podcast, a groundbreaking series that will capture the living history of Historic Route 66 during its centennial year.

The podcast kicks off on Monday, June 1 at the iconic Navy Pier in Chicago, broadcasting live from Harry Caray’s Navy Pier.

In addition to several local dignitaries, nonprofit leaders, and Route 66 enthusiasts, the Route 66 Americana Archive is excited to announce the addition of Carl Santos of the popular Santos Chronicles YouTube family travel channel as a special guest co-host and featured interviewee.

Carl Santos and his family (Melissa, Addison, and Rosalie) have built a loyal following with their authentic, fun-loving travel videos. Many of their episodes document their own Route 66 adventures, making Carl the perfect voice to share practical tips and family-friendly insights for listeners planning their own Mother Road journeys.

“We’re a suburban Chicago family with a passion for exploring—whether it’s local spots, tourist attractions, or weird and wacky places,” says the Santos Chronicles channel. “Before our kids turn 18, we are on a mission to show them all 50 states while providing other parents ideas of places to take their family.”

Santos Chronicles Supporting Links

Website santoschronicles.com

Instagram instagram.com/santoschronicles

Facebook Page facebook.com/SantosChroniclesVlog

TikTok tiktok.com/@santoschronicles

Patreon patreon.com/SantosChronicles

Buy Me A Coffee buymeacoffee.com/SantosChronicle

Joining the Pier to Pier Podcast during the 10am hour is Grant DePorter, President and CEO of Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group. A prominent Chicago restaurateur and civic leader, DePorter has been with the Harry Caray’s brand since 1989.

He played a pivotal role in expanding the legendary broadcaster’s single restaurant into a thriving hospitality group with seven Chicago-area locations and the Chicago Sports Museum. Over his career, he has managed or owned more than thirty restaurants, becoming a fixture in Chicago’s dining and sports culture.

DePorter is also a prolific sports memorabilia collector and historian whose collection includes rare artifacts such as the infamous 1919 “Black Sox” baseball. He gained national attention when he purchased the deflected Steve Bartman foul ball at auction in 2003 and famously destroyed it in a public “exorcism” aimed at breaking the Chicago Cubs’ curse.

He later authored the book Hoodoo, in which he mathematically predicted the Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory. Most recently, DePorter courageously battled T-cell lymphoma after his diagnosis in early 2025, openly sharing his treatment journey and inspiring many with his recovery.

His appearance on the podcast will offer listeners a unique blend of Chicago history, sports lore, and insights into the iconic location hosting the show’s first episode.

Jim Harris (far right) during the grand toast for the new starting/ending point for Route 66 at the Navy Pier.

Also joining the podcast is Jim Harris, our VP of Tenant Partnerships for the Navy Pier. With deep roots at the iconic Chicago landmark, Harris has played a major leadership role at Navy Pier for over a decade.

He was promoted in 2015 to Senior General Manager and has served in key executive positions including Director of Property Management and Leasing. In his current role, he oversees retail leasing, tenant relations, property management, and helps shape the Pier’s vibrant programming and visitor experiences.

Harris has been instrumental in strengthening Navy Pier’s connection to American cultural routes. Most notably, he coordinated with the Santa Monica Pier Corporation to establish a symbolic new starting point for Historic Route 66 at Navy Pier — officially linking two of America’s most beloved piers and creating a powerful bookend for the Mother Road. His work as a liaison between local businesses, tenants, and the millions of annual visitors helps ensure that Navy Pier remains a dynamic gateway for Chicago and national tourism.

For over 30 years, Jason Spiess (left) has been working in the media in a variety of roles from writer to editor to executive producer to principal owner. Spiess and CNBC’s Brian Sullivan (right) pause for a moment to take a photo while reporting at an energy conference in 2021.

Award-winning multimedia journalist Jason Spiess will host the Pier to Pier Podcast as he travels the full length of Historic Route 66. He will spend one day in each of the 55+ counties along the route — from Cook County, Illinois, to Los Angeles County, California — conducting live roadside recordings that capture the authentic, unfiltered stories of the people who live, work, and travel along America’s most beloved highway.

This project is an officially approved project of the Route 66 Centennial Commission, the body appointed by the United States Congress to steward and honor the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

Illinois Recording Schedule

June 1 (Mon) — Cook County, IL – Navy Pier (Harry Caray’s Tavern & Restaurant) 9-12 noon

June 2 (Tues) — DuPage County, IL – Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket, 1-4pm

June 3 (Wed) — Will County, IL – Beller Vintage Auto Museum in Romeoville, 1-4pm

June 4 (Thurs) — Grundy County, IL – The Dog Park at Love’s Travel Stops, 1-4pm

June 5 (Fri) — Livingston County, IL – Pontiac TBA 1-4pm

June 6 (Sat) — McLean County, IL – Dixie Travel Center & Family Restaurant, 8-11am

June 7 (Sun) — OPEN DATE

Jason Spiess (middle) and special guest co-host Shawn Forbes (right) interview Ashley Smith (left) with Truckers Against Trafficking about human rights awareness and how people can identify some red flags.

June 8 (Mon) — Logan County, IL – American Giants Museum in Atlanta, 1-4pm

June 9 (Tues) — Macoupin County, IL – Carlinville, TBA 1-4pm

June 10 (Wed) — Sangamon County, IL – Springfield, TBA 1-4pm

June 11 (Thurs) — Montgomery County, IL – Litchfield, TBA 1-4pm

June 12 (Fri) — Madison County, IL – Granite City, TBA 1-4pm

June 13 (Sat) — St. Clair County, IL – Fairmont City, TBA 8-11am

June 14 (Sun) — OPEN DATE

About the Route 66 Americana Archive

The Route 66 Americana Archive exists to capture the story of the Mother Road at its centennial moment — not through a single documentary or coffee table book, but through a comprehensive, county-by-county living archive of audio, video, and photo content gathered directly from the communities that call Route 66 home.

The Cook County Roadside Recording Session is sponsored in part by The Crude Life. Roadside Recording Sessions include the Pier to Pier Podcast as well as impromptu interviews with Route 66 enthusiasts, Birds of Route 66, Plants of Route 66 and Route 66 Trivia throughout the day.

The Crude Life produces original content that focuses on industry, the people, energy innovations, community building and it’s proactive culture. Our custom content is non-polarizing, trusted and often news making.

The Crude Life promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

Part of their mission is to enable people, companies and communities to affect change, demonstrate their transformative actions and drive energy awareness through storytelling and access to resources.

Often imitated, never duplicated, The Crude Life is the “original energy podcast” and has been podcasting since 2011.

Sponsors allow the Route 66 Americana Archive to take time to document, engage and explore old and new elements of the Mother Road. Every county becomes an official chapter. Every interview, every roadside conversation, every local business owner, and every traveler with a story becomes part of a permanent historical record.

Listeners and Route 66 Enthusiasts can come down to the Navy Pier and engage with the Pier to Pier Podcast live-in-person or follow the journey, catch episodes, and access the growing archive at the Route 66 Americana Archive platforms.

For media inquiries, sponsor info or interview requests, please contact hello(at)Route66Turns100(dot)com

Click here for Harry Caray’s Navy Pier website

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com