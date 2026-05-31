“Hey everybody, welcome back to the channel.”

With those words, a dream years in the making rolled out onto the pavement. This year marks the centennial of America’s most famous highway—Route 66, the Mother Road—and one family decided the best way to honor it was to simply get in the car and go.

The journey began on I-40 through Arkansas before slipping onto the historic alignment in Oklahoma. Behind the wheel was a dad with a camera, his wife Heather riding shotgun with research in hand, and their two young children, Kanan and Adeline, both on the autism spectrum, strapped in for what would become their biggest adventure yet.

“I kind of feel like Clark Griswold trying to get his family to Wally World,” the father admitted with a laugh. No rigid itinerary, just a few hotel reservations and a willingness to let the road lead the way. For a family that knows everyday tasks can sometimes be challenging, this loose approach was both brave and beautiful.

First Impressions: Oklahoma Welcomes the Travelers

The transition into Oklahoma came with an unexpected delight at the state’s visitor center. Teepees dotted the landscape near the welcome sign, and the clean facilities and gift shop earned high marks. Even before reaching the Mother Road proper, Oklahoma was already making a strong first impression.

Then came the moment they had been waiting for. Just seconds onto Route 66, they made their first official stop: the iconic Blue Whale of Catoosa. Built in the 1970s as a swimming hole and roadside attraction, the massive blue whale still draws smiles decades later.

The family climbed inside its tail section, posed for photos, and soaked in that perfect blend of whimsy and nostalgia that defines classic Route 66 stops. Adeline and Kanan’s excitement was palpable—early proof that the road was already delivering magic.

Where History Spends the Night

Their first night was spent at the delightfully retro Desert Hills Motel in Tulsa. From the neon sign (gorgeous when lit at night) to the attention-to-detail inside the rooms—cactus decor, Route 66 shower curtains, a working rotary phone, and even a typewriter—the motel felt like stepping back in time. It wasn’t luxury, but it was pure character, exactly what travelers come to the Mother Road to find.

As evening fell, the family continued exploring Tulsa’s Route 66 offerings:

Buck Adams , where souvenirs were purchased and “Piggy Stardust” made an appearance for some fun photo ops.

Mother Market , an open-air food hall where the kids finally found something they loved—pizza—and the parents appreciated the relaxed vibe after a long day of driving.

The towering Golden Driller statue, where Adeline happily played on the giant’s boot.

A striking East Versus West sculpture that left them in awe of its scale.

Throughout the day, old pavement met new, abandoned sections of the original route stood silent beside modern alignments, and classic signs glowed against the Oklahoma sky. The father captured it all, narrating with the honest mix of exhaustion and wonder that comes from real family travel.

The Soundtrack and the Spirit

Fleetwood Mac provided the soundtrack for much of the drive, with the father declaring it the greatest road trip music in the world. Between snacks, iPads, and the occasional “Look at the sky!”, the miles rolled by with laughter, questions, and the beautiful unpredictability that defines any true road trip.

For this family, the trip isn’t just about the destinations. It’s about proving that adventures are possible—even when they aren’t easy. With two autistic children, they openly acknowledged there would be tough moments alongside the amazing ones. But as Day One proved, the tough moments make the good ones even sweeter.

As the Desert Hills Motel sign glowed behind them, the family wrapped their first full day on the Mother Road. The centennial celebration had officially begun.

The road ahead stretches all the way to the West Coast, Disneyland dreams, and friends waiting at the end. But for now, they’re taking it one mile, one quirky attraction, and one glowing neon sign at a time—just the way Route 66 was always meant to be experienced.

What’s your favorite road trip memory or must-see stop on Route 66? Share in the comments. Safe travels, and keep the spirit of the Mother Road alive.

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