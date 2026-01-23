Yesway is kicking off the new year with the launch of “The Big Fill Sweepstakes,” which gives Yesway and Allsup’s convenience store customers the chance to win free fuel for a year.

Paired with indulgent snack deals, upsized offers and valuable rewards savings, Yesway is making it easier than ever for customers to hit the road, save money and win big, the convenience store operator said.

“As we start the new year, our customers are looking for ways to treat themselves without stretching their budgets,” said Ray Harrison, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Yesway. “The Big Fill Sweepstakes, along with our value-driven promotions, is all about delivering more — bigger sizes, great deals, and meaningful fuel rewards — while providing the everyday convenience our customers expect.”

Loyal Yesway and Allsup’s customers, community members and fans of the World Famous Allsup’s Burrito are also invited to take part in a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in New Mexico, he added.

“For a century, Route 66 has carried stories, livelihoods, dreams, and communities across the state. Along that same road and far beyond it, our stores have served as places to refuel, reconnect, and move forward. We didn’t just grow along Route 66; we grew because of the people who live, work, and travel it. The Big Fill Sweepstakes celebrates that shared journey.”

The Big Fill Sweepstakes is open from Jan. 7, through March 3, offering multiple entry options:

Scan the QR code found on in-store promotional materials;

Earn one entry per transaction when purchasing any two 28-ounce Gatorade or 20-ounce Gatorlyte bottled drinks using a phone number at checkout;

Redeem 250 Smiles (loyalty points) in the Yesway or Allsup’s Rewards app for one sweepstakes entry; or

Enter with no purchase necessary by completing the official entry form at allsups.com/route66.

The winner of the grand prize will receive free fuel for a year in the form of a $2,500 fuel card, while six first-prize winners will receive $66 fuel cards each week during the sweepstakes period.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Yesway operates 448 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup’s brands.

$6.60/month or $66/year – Mile Marker Supporter

You help fuel the journey.

This level symbolizes one mile of Route 66. You are keeping the wheels turning and the archive moving forward.

$66/year (Annual Mile Marker Supporter)

A full year of support that marks your place on the road and in the Archive.