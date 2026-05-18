Wonderhussy Adventures, the popular content creator known for her vibrant 1960s-inspired looks and deep dives into roadside Americana, is preparing for a full cross-country trek along the Mother Road. After a recent test run from Seligman to Topock, Arizona, in a striking coral 1958 Edsel convertible, she confirmed that the real journey—with road trip companions William and Turbo—will be an ambitious multi-week undertaking filled with classic cars, nightly celebrations, and plenty of quirky discoveries.

The trip is part of a large organized caravan departing Santa Monica Pier on June 6 at 7:30 a.m., the group of approximately 60 vehicles will travel the historic route in reverse, from California to Chicago. Organizers chose the westward-to-eastward direction to ensure California stops receive full attention, as eastbound travelers often arrive fatigued. The caravan promises daily photo stops and evening parties from roughly 5 to 7 p.m. in each host city, featuring the Big Texan’s giant fiberglass steer on a trailer—turning the procession into a rolling spectacle reminiscent of a circus coming to town.

An Ambitious Itinerary Packed with Americana

The schedule blends quick daytime stops with lively evening events. Highlights include:

June 6 : Santa Monica to Pasadena (event at the Pasadena Mural)

June 7 : Pasadena area to Barstow (Harvey House, with Tin Can Tourists vintage trailers)

Subsequent nights in Needles, Kingman, Flagstaff, Gallup, Albuquerque, Santa Rosa (home of the Blue Hole), Amarillo (Big Texan steak challenge territory), Shamrock, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Joplin, Springfield (Missouri), Cuba (Missouri), St. Louis, Springfield (Illinois), Joliet, and finally Chicago on June 25.

Wonderhussy Adventures expressed particular anticipation for the eastern stretches beyond New Mexico, noting that California and Arizona are familiar territory. She plans to attend the official evening events while seeking out additional roadside gems using guidebooks and resources like Wasteland Firebird’s QR-coded book of attractions.

Hidden surprises await as well: a mysterious “room attack” artist has placed original paintings behind hotel art in 14 cities along her route, including one in Primm with a provided clue.

Traveling in the Edsel convertible presents both thrills and practical challenges. While William may drive the classic car for portions of the journey, Wonderhussy Adventures has arranged a driver to allow time for filming and editing content on the road. She intends to produce daily livestreams sharing locations like the Blue Whale of Catoosa or Tulsa’s courthouse square, alongside longer edited videos.

Prep, Pitfalls, and Personality

Preparation has been a whirlwind of classic road-trip realities. Wonderhussy Adventures described herself as someone who often figures things out as she goes—admitting the logistics of nightly accommodations and fuel only received serious attention recently. The Seligman test run served as a valuable wakeup call about the physical demands of three straight weeks of travel and content creation.

Outfitting her signature look has proven unexpectedly complicated. Her preferred “fried” beehive wig (from the now-discontinued Characters line) has seen heavy use, prompting searches that led to a mismatched replacement from an Albuquerque shop. A backup polka-dot dress order arrived in the wrong size, and shoe trials yielded varying comfort levels. Despite these hiccups, her enthusiasm remains undimmed: “I’m going to see as much as I can.”

The caravan’s social element particularly appealed to her. With meet-and-greet opportunities each evening, fans near the route are encouraged to check route66caravan.com for exact locations and times. “If you live anywhere near Route 66 and you want to come out and meet me, I’m going to have like little mini meet and greet every night,” she shared.

Looking Ahead: 300K Celebration and Beyond

The Route 66 journey represents the fulfillment of a long-held dream sparked partly by a previous partial drive that included Cadillac Ranch and the Big Texan. Upon reaching Chicago, Wonderhussy Adventures plans a short stay before heading west again in time for Fourth of July celebrations—possible destinations include Bridgeport, California, Las Vegas, or Primm—followed by a sailing trip in Tahiti in mid-July.

Back home, she has scheduled her 300,000-subscriber celebration for October 3–4 at the Barn in Newberry Springs. The event, already in planning by owner Renee, will feature music, food, camping opportunities on nearby BLM land or by the Baghdad Cafe, and a custom sticker giveaway. Wonderhussy Adventures is considering inviting video regulars and adding interactive elements to thank her audience for their support.

From exhaustive guidebooks to hidden art installations and giant fiberglass steers, Wonderhussy Adventures’ backwards Route 66 caravan embodies the spirit of classic American road-tripping: equal parts planning and spontaneity, endurance and exhilaration. Fans can follow along through her daily updates and anticipate a grand recap once the Edsel—and its colorful driver—roll into the Windy City.

Click here for Wonderhussy Adventures YouTube Page

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.