Will Rogers, Route 66, and the Spirit of Americana

Tad Jones, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, joined the Route 66 Americana Archive to explore the legacy of one of America’s most beloved humorists and the enduring connection between U.S. Route 66 and Will Rogers.

Broadcasting from Claremore, Oklahoma—just outside Tulsa—Jones explained how Will Rogers’ roots in northeastern Oklahoma helped shape the public figure who would become a national icon.

Though Rogers was born in Oologah, he affectionately referred to Claremore as his hometown, once joking that “nobody could pronounce Oologah.” That blend of humor and humility would become a hallmark of Rogers’ personality and public appeal.

One of the highlights of the discussion centered on the naming of the “Will Rogers Highway,” the honorary title given to Route 66 shortly after Rogers’ death in 1935. Jones noted that the highway’s designation was more than ceremonial—it was a tribute to a man who embodied the adventurous, accessible spirit of America.

Stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica, Route 66 represented freedom, optimism, and connection—values Rogers championed throughout his life and career.

The interview also underscored the importance of preserving that legacy through the Will Rogers Museum. Located in Claremore, the museum serves as both a historical archive and a cultural touchstone, connecting visitors with the wit, wisdom, and Americana that Rogers represented.

Through exhibits, memorabilia, and storytelling, the museum offers a deeper look into how one Oklahoman became a national treasure.

More than a history lesson, the conversation revealed how Route 66 and Will Rogers remain intertwined symbols of American identity.

For travelers tracing the Mother Road and for those interested in the personalities who shaped the nation’s character, the Will Rogers story is a reminder that humor, humility, and human connection still matter.

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