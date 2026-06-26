Where the Road Remembers: Mary Billington and the Fight for Route 66’s Future

The first thing Mary Billington tells you about the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum is that she’s never lost a skeptic.

They come in off Route 66 with their arms crossed, dragged in by a spouse or a travel companion, announcing upfront that they don’t do museums. Billington listens, nods, and then asks one question: if there were one thing in here worth seeing, what would it be?

Nobody has ever walked back out the same door they came in.

“I have not found one visitor who had that mentality — I’m not going in there because it’s a stupid museum — and I said, come with me,” Billington told me on a busy afternoon inside the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum. “And as I’m escorting them to whatever it is they think they want to see, they see everything else that we have. And suddenly they’re here longer than the rest of their party is because we’ve converted them.”

She says the word converted like she means it.

Billington is the museum director here in Cherokee County, Kansas — the state that offers just 13.2 miles of Route 66 and packs more history per mile than most states manage in a hundred. She’s also a member of the Kansas Route 66 State Centennial Commission, a former civic mainstay of the Galena community for close to 30 years, and the kind of person who answers two phones at once because the museum’s line is on call forward to her personal cell. When I asked how many people had her number, she paused and laughed. The older she gets, she said, the more it turns out to be.

The museum itself earns the conversion every time. Civil War history, Native American artifacts, a window into the lead and zinc mining era that built this corner of the tri-state corridor, African American history, and a photography exhibit tracing how documentation itself has changed.

Oh, and Route 66. There’s Route 66, too.

“We’ve got a smidge of everything,” Billington says. The understatement is part of the charm.

It’s this type of diversity in history and culture that presents an opportunity for Billington to educate Route 66 followers further.

House Resolution 5470 and Senate Bill 2887 would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail within the National Park Service — 2,400 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica, unified by federal signage, protected without a single land grab, with local towns and states retaining ownership and management of the roads themselves. No new bureaucracy swallowing up private property. Just recognition. Just the kind of coherent identity that a road this consequential has always deserved.

She, and others, been pushing for it since 2018.

The backstory requires a little patience, but it matters.

For twenty years, the National Park Service ran a program called the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program — a federally authorized partnership that collected oral histories, built relationships with business owners and local associations up and down the route, and formalized Route 66 as something worth protecting at a national level. Congress gave it a ten-year renewal. Then, in 2019, it sunsetted.

Technically, that program is gone. Practically, the National Park Service refused to let it disappear entirely. Twenty years of collected history — interviews, photographs, connections, institutional memory — remained in NPS hands, waiting for the political moment that would allow it to be folded into something permanent.

“The National Park Service did not want to let go of the 20 years of history that had been created,” Billington explained. “So it was managed and overseen by the National Park Service, but that expired.”

The vehicle carrying the effort forward is the Road Ahead Partnership, led nationally by Bill Thomas, whose organization has been lobbying, letter-writing, and rallying associations across all eight Route 66 states toward the same legislative finish line. Research Route 66, a spinoff of the old corridor program now sponsored by the Road Ahead, is doing the archival heavy lifting — pulling together museums, universities, and historical societies to preserve what was gathered and what’s still being documented.

The centennial year — 2026, one hundred years since Route 66 was officially commissioned in Springfield, Missouri, on November 11, 1926 — may finally be the window.

“This is the time we feel it will really push through,” Billington said. “With the centennial year. With the tremendous amount of national notoriety that Route 66 has gathered with the world travelers. With the World Cup bringing people into America who don’t usually come — and while they’re here between games, they’re taking advantage of traveling Route 66 in the areas they’re already at.”

She paused and let the logic land. Main Street America, as Route 66 has long been nicknamed, has become Main Street the world.

For the average traveler, the most immediate difference national trail status would make is signage. Consistent, federally produced signage that tells you exactly where you are on the route, which alignment you’re supposed to be on, and how to find your way back when you’ve wandered.

Anyone who’s navigated Route 66 in Missouri will understand immediately why this matters.

“Some of these communities have multiple alignments,” Billington noted carefully.

Oklahoma, she was quick to add, has done a genuinely good job with cohesive state-level signage. Standards vary wildly. The bill would end that.

For those who want to get involved, Billington’s guidance is practical and graded. Start local: find your Route 66 association and join it. A collective voice is louder than any individual one. If you have skills — legal, organizational, communications — donate them.

The intermediate move is helping your local association articulate why the bill matters and circulating that message to your congressional representatives.

The advanced move is already happening: the Road Ahead is actively sponsoring advocacy at the federal level, coordinating the kind of sustained pressure that eventually gets legislation unstuck.

Because it has been stuck, multiple times, on language. Congress can’t agree on what Route 66 is and isn’t, which is almost poetically appropriate for a road that has always defied easy definition.

The succession question weighs on Billington in a way that feels personal, not rhetorical. She came to Route 66 as an adult — born in Tulsa, she grew up riding it to visit grandmothers and aunts up and down the corridor, collecting Route 66 souvenirs the way other kids collected baseball cards, without fully understanding why. She was drawn to it before Cars made it fashionable again, before the centennial conversation began, before the European travelers started arriving in numbers that would have seemed improbable twenty years ago.

She’s Gen X, which means she watched the Greatest Generation build something and the Boomers sustain it, and she’s part of the cohort trying to figure out what the handoff looks like. The Boomer stewards who kept Route 66 alive through the decommissioning era, through the lean years, through the post-interstate malaise — they’re aging out. While some are retiring, some are passing away, which can create an opportunity to continue the Route 66 legacy or burden and inheritance of guilt for family members who do not live and breath Route 66.

This is an issue in many areas of life and industry, and Route 66 is not absent of their generational issues either. The iconic Route 66 landmarks where no succession plan exists represent a specific kind of cultural loss, the kind that tends to sneak up on you until suddenly a building sits empty and no one quite knows how it happened.

“We’re losing our boomers who led the charge,” she said. “The Gen Xers — a few of us have picked it up, and it’s gotten stronger over the last 20 years. More Gen Xers, more millennials are picking up that flag and continuing on as we’re losing our boomers.”

The volunteer crisis complicates it further. Civic organizations — Kiwanis, Lions Club, Masonic Lodges — are closing across the country as their aging membership rolls thin out and younger generations haven’t filled in behind them. Small-town museums that couldn’t maintain volunteer rosters after COVID simply closed. Some sold their collections to other institutions. The hours that kept a community’s memory accessible — literally open to visitors — vanished with the people who donated them.

“Join the Lions Club. Go do vision screenings. Join the local museum and sit at the front door and greet all of the travelers,” Billington said, with the directness of someone who’s made this argument many times. “Because for every hour that you donate your time to these clubs and these locations, that is an hour that location is open.”

Baxter Springs itself has something the neighboring mining towns didn’t: architectural money. The mine owners and managers lived here, not in the camps, which means the homes on the back streets have a detail and individuality that boomtown housing stock rarely achieves. Drive through Galena, just up the road, and you can see the difference — volume versus refinement. Galena once had 50,000 people; Baxter Springs had the people who owned the operations.

“You can see it in the style of architecture in the homes around the community,” Billington said. “When you can spend a little bit of time and actually process and take a step back and really understand what you’re looking at — that’s why Route 66 is so important. It’s preserving these ways of life and these different cultural eras and artifacts.”

Then she said something I’ve been thinking about since I left.

“For so many communities on Route 66, it’s more than preserving a way of life. It is preserving your way of life. How do we live day to day on Route 66? Because there’s so many of us that have grown up on Route 66 and raised our families on Route 66. And Route 66 wasn’t the main idea. It was just preserving what you have so that your kids had a better life.”

The road as infrastructure. The road as economy. The road as the reason you stayed.

“Route 66 is a daily evolution up and down the route,” she continued. “It’s a daily way of life for so many people. And then we introduce our travelers and our tourists into that way of life — how do we welcome them, and how do we show them how we live, and how open our doors are for their community to join us.”

That’s the invitation. That’s what Baxter Springs has to offer anyone who doesn’t blow past it chasing the next recognizable landmark. First cow town in Kansas. Civil War history. Native American history. Buildings that predate Route 66 and outlasted the mining era that funded them. A museum that has never, not once, failed to convert the skeptic at the door.

“Bring your family and join us”, was the last thing Mary Billington said to end the interview. And here’s the thing, she meant it the way Route 66 always means it — not as a slogan, but as a fact about how this particular stretch of America has always worked.

The door is open. The history is waiting. And now the conversation for the next chapter for Route 66 has started. And with the help of millions of Route 66 travelers, businesses and enthusiasts, H.R. 5470 and S. 2887 might actually pass.

The Route 66 National Historic Trail bill can be found under H.R. 5470 in the House and S. 2887 in the Senate. To get involved locally, contact your state or regional Route 66 association. The Road Ahead Partnership coordinates national advocacy efforts.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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