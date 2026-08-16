A father and son recently completed a full run of Route 66 — 2,448 miles across eight states, covered over 16 days — and afterward broke down exactly what the trip cost, category by category, in a video posted to YouTube from content creator Though My Lens. It was their second time driving the road together; this trip, they said, leaned more heavily on historic lodging than their first attempt did.

The total for two people, 16 days, came to $4,440 — worked out to roughly $1.80 per mile, or $277 per day. That figure does not include a rental car or airfare, since the two drove from Southern California to Chicago before starting the route proper, a decision that effectively doubled their gas costs for the trip.

Gas and tolls: $568. The pair expected gas to be the biggest strain on the budget, but it came in lower than anticipated. They credited decent mileage from the Chevy Traverse they drove. Two Buc-ee’s stops along the way were called out as reliable budget-busters — the traveler said stopping at one tended to add an extra $20 to $30 to the day’s spending.

Attractions and tickets: $595. This category covered museums, roadside stops, overlooks, and what the traveler called “genuinely can’t-miss stops” — but notably, many of the trip’s favorite moments cost nothing at all. Giant roadside statues, neon signage, ghost towns, and photo stops like Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch were named as free highlights.

Food and dining: $1,168 for both travelers combined, covering all 16 days of meals on the route — typically coffee and pastry to start the day, lunch, an afternoon coffee break, and dinner. The most expensive single meal was at the Big Texan, at $133; the second-most expensive was Lou Mitchell’s, at $58. Two specific meals were named as trip highlights: an onion burger at Sid’s, and chicken fried steak at Tally’s.

Lodging: $2,108 — What is clear is that lodging was described as the largest single category, close to the combined total of gas, food, and attractions, and that historic motor courts were prioritized over budget chain hotels this time around. The Blue Swallow Motel was named specifically, at under $200 for the night and described as one of the most memorable stays of the trip. A Days Inn in Lincoln was cited as a budget-end comparison, at $75.

The travelers noted that RVs, camper vans, or a mix of one or two historic stays with cheaper hotels otherwise would bring the overall cost down significantly, and said the choice between a budget-focused run and a historic-lodging-focused run comes down to preference — they’d done the route both ways across their two trips.

$568 (gas/tolls) + $595 (attractions) + $1,168 (food) + $2,108 (lodging) = $4,439

Driving the Mother Road is a bucket list trip for so many, but planning the budget can be the hardest part. After driving Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica over 16 days, I broke down every single expense so you know exactly what to expect. In this video, we cover how much we spent on gas, historic motels, food, and roadside attractions along the 2,400+ miles. Let me know in the comments if you have any questions about budgeting for your own Route 66 adventure!

Through My Lens exists to share high-quality and informative travel videos from all over the world. The videos cover everything from hikes and restaurants to city guides sharing the best spots in the places I travel. All of the videos are shot and edited by me based on actual trips I have taken to these places. Thanks so much for following along and be sure to check out ThroughMyLens.com for more information.



