Kingman, Arizona, earns its title as the Heart of Route 66. Located at the center of the longest unbroken stretch of the Mother Road—158 miles—Kingman offers a rich blend of classic diners, preserved history, revitalized downtown streets, and striking desert landscapes. A full day of exploration here reveals why the town remains a standout stop for travelers seeking authentic Americana.

Morning at Mr. D’s Diner

The day begins with breakfast at Mr. D’s Diner, a vibrant landmark right on Route 66. The spot impresses with its strong retro aesthetic: classic cars displayed outside, a well-stocked gift shop, and a lively interior filled with memorabilia. Diners enjoy Route 66-themed waffles (blueberry and strawberry varieties noted) alongside impressive milkshakes. The overall atmosphere earns high marks for its energetic Route 66 vibe—rated around 8–9—though some observers note it leans more toward classic car and diner culture than mining heritage. Food receives solid but not exceptional scores (roughly 6–7), described as tasty and above average.

Recommendation: A full 10/10. Visitors should stop even just to browse the gift shop and admire the cars. Many plan return visits specifically for the desserts.

Powerhouse Visitor Center and Museums

Across the road stands the historic Powerhouse Visitor Center, a striking old building worth visiting regardless of whether one pays for museum entry. A free exhibit highlights Angel Delgadillo, the Seligman barber who became a key figure in the Route 66 preservation movement starting in 1987. His efforts helped revive bypassed towns like Kingman.

The $10 admission to the Route 66 Museum also grants access to the Mojave Museum of History and Arts (though weekend hours may vary). Exhibits cover Native American cultures, pioneer life, mining, and the golden age of the Mother Road. Kingman’s position as a railroad and highway crossroads comes through clearly in the displays.

Historic Downtown and Locomotive Park

Kingman’s revitalized historic downtown shines as one of the best-preserved and most walkable stretches along the route. Restored buildings, colorful murals, shops, and Locomotive Park create an inviting area. A large historic train on display draws attention, though climbing is restricted. The town has invested significantly in cleanliness and charm while retaining vintage character, making it pleasant for strolling.

Rutherford’s 66 Family Diner for Lunch

Lunch at Rutherford’s 66 Family Diner offers a contrasting classic experience. The building features original Googie-style architecture and a homey, lived-in feel. House-made onion rings with unique batter stand out, alongside sandwiches like the Reuben and honey mustard chicken.

Ratings here favor substance over flash: vibe scores range from 6–8 (authentic but could use some polishing), while food earns strong 9s for flavor and care in preparation. Many recommend Rutherford’s for a satisfying meal, suggesting it pairs well with Mr. D’s for dessert.

White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail

Just behind historic downtown, a short drive leads to the White Cliffs area and its trail system. Here, deep wagon wheel ruts remain visible—tangible evidence of pioneer and Dust Bowl-era migration. The surrounding cliffs and mountain views provide a dramatic backdrop, reminding visitors of the hardships and determination required to travel this route in covered wagons. The trail offers an easy, rewarding glimpse into history, though desert heat calls for caution and proper timing.

Evening at Calico’s and Mr. D’s Desserts

Dinner at Calico’s, a family-style restaurant near hotels, provides reliable comfort food (teriyaki chicken, burgers, mac and cheese) in a clean, friendly setting. However, it lacks strong Route 66 theming or diner character, resulting in lower vibe scores (around 4–5) despite decent food ratings (7–8). It serves best as a convenient local option rather than a themed attraction.

The day concludes back at Mr. D’s for oversized milkshakes and desserts, including homemade root beer floats and a massive peanut butter option. Their dramatic presentation and quality reinforce the diner’s top overall standing.

Final Impressions

Kingman successfully blends nostalgia with revitalization. Mr. D’s excels in vibe and desserts, while Rutherford’s delivers superior food. Together with the museums, historic downtown, and wagon wheel trails, the town rewards visitors who linger for a couple of days rather than rushing through.

Well-maintained parks, abundant Route 66 signage, and genuine community pride make Kingman a highlight of the Mother Road. It stands as living proof of the enduring appeal of the open road and the preservation efforts that keep its spirit alive.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.