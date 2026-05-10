In the final leg of their epic Route 66 journey, travelers Justin and Riley pushed from Blue Creek Campground outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, through the brief Kansas corner, across Missouri, and into Illinois, completing their cross-country trek in Chicago. What began in the deserts and mountains of the West concluded with Midwestern hospitality, quirky roadside gems, and the satisfaction of reaching the Mother Road’s eastern terminus.

Oklahoma to Kansas: Quick Turns and Passport Stamps

Waking after their first van thunderstorm (Riley a bit rattled, but they powered through), the pair wrapped up Oklahoma and crossed into Kansas. The state’s Route 66 footprint is famously short—just a quick corner—but they made it count with a stop at the Miami Visitor Center for a passport stamp, followed by tea at the charming Loose Leaf shop next door.

The standout Kansas highlight was Gearheads Curios, an eclectic souvenir shop with an unforgettable restroom billed as “the most photographed bathroom on Route 66.” Owner-built with a 1952 pink toilet, checkerboard floor, wrench hooks, pallet wood, a Model A hood divider, and a powder-coated funnel urinal, it even features interactive flair: hit the funnel, honk the horn, and earn applause plus a photo op. They left with stickers, magnets, and memories—and officially checked Kansas off their passport.

Missouri: Hospitality, Storms, and Surprises

Missouri delivered warmth and character in spades. In Joplin, they grabbed another passport stamp, free postcards, and magnets at the visitor center. Webb City impressed with its friendly locals—multiple residents apologized for a closed Route 66 center and wished them safe travels. Even when spots like the Superman Museum ice cream parlor were closed, the kindness stood out.

They lingered at a vintage-style gas station run by Barb and George, spending an hour chatting on the porch. Riley later raved about Missouri: “Everybody’s been so friendly and so kind… definitely spend more time here.” A friendly police officer in a school zone even printed their speeding ticket as a souvenir.

Other stops included the St. Robert Neon Park (repurposed vintage signs on display), Cuba, Missouri, and Meramec Caverns near Stanton. The caverns offered a guided tour through dramatic rooms like the Ballroom (once able to hold 3,000 people), unique formations, and optical illusions.

They even tried vintage slot machines for a “good luck” Jesse James hideout souvenir.

A night at the Missouri Welcome Center among semi-trucks preceded an early push toward St. Louis. Traffic, construction, and big-city navigation tested their patience, and Riley felt a new anxiety about leaving the van in urban areas after so much time in nature.

Still, they reached the Gateway Arch—a surprising national park right in the city—collected another stamp, and soaked in the views (tram tickets to the top were sold out, saved for next time).

Illinois: The Final Push to Chicago

Crossing into Illinois brought a mix of nostalgia and anticipation. They noted the shift from Western landscapes back to classic Midwest scenery. Stops included ice cream at Twisty Treat Diner in Springfield and a Cracker Barrel overnight. In Pontiac, they added another pin to their route map and passport stamp at the Route 66 Museum.

The final passport stop was the Rock and Roll Music Museum in Joliet before the home stretch. On West Jackson Boulevard in Chicago, they made the last turn and reached the official end of Route 66.

“We made it to the end,” they celebrated, reflecting on how fast yet long the trip felt—from Santa Monica Pier to the Chicago skyline in what seemed like both yesterday and a lifetime ago.

Reflections from the Road

Justin and Riley described the drive as a true bucket-list experience filled with unexpected detours, kind strangers, and small-town charm. Favorites included feeding donkeys in Oatman, Arizona (they even kept the leftover feed bag), but Missouri’s hospitality left a lasting impression. They encouraged others to try Route 66 at least once, noting the upcoming 100th-anniversary events that would bring even more life to the towns.

Exhausted but accomplished, they wrapped the journey with a surprise visit to family back in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their four-part series captures the heart of modern Route 66 travel: a blend of nostalgia, quirky Americana, unpredictable weather, and the simple joy of the open road.

The Mother Road continues to deliver—one stamp, one friendly conversation, and one unforgettable bathroom at a time.

Hey everyone, we’re Justin & Rylee! We sold everything we own to move our lives into a van and travel around the US !! Follow along and join us on our epic adventure as we share our experiences with you all every step of the way! ✨🚍🌞



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