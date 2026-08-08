Yesterday was my grandfather’s 120th birthday. No, he is no longer alive – he passed away at nearly 103 in 2009 – but one thing I found particularly fascinating in relation to Route 66 is that he was born in a house that is actually on Route 66 here in Edwardsville, Illinois.

I realized this about seven years ago. The name of the house he was born in is the “Hadley House,” the Hadleys being relatives of ours.

Writing for the Edwardsville Intelligencer in 2025, reporter Cindy Reinhardt wrote a story titled “How one Edwardsville mansion helped shape a community.”

Reinhardt began her lengthy and informative article by noting how the “original owners of the stately home at 708 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville, Illinois were prominent members of the community even before their marriage.”

The two were William Flavious Lester Hadley and Mary Julia West, and they were married in 1875. And as it turns out, this year the Hadley House, adjacent to Route 66’s path through this leafy, Madison County community, is celebrating its 150th anniversary, as Route 66 celebrates its centennial.

Before I go on, the “W.” in my name is for “West.” In the 1990’s, I was better known as “Andrew West Griffin,” my full name. But it confused some people who thought “West” and “Griffin” was “Westgriffin.” So, I began to shorten it to the “W” I use today.

In any event, I was named for my pioneering ancestor Edward Mitchell West, who arrived pre-1830 in Madison County, having left Virginia (the state I was born in) to make a life on amidst the prairies and woodlands of Illinois, not too far from St. Louis, across the Mississippi River.

The West family, linked with the Atwater family and the Hadley family, were all key members of the Edwardsville community, with proud Methodist Edward West being an influential merchant, banker, and even a reverend. He was involved in the 1848 Illinois Constitutional Convention and “is credited with keeping Edwardsville as the county seat of Madison County.”

It would be on August 4, 1906, that Dustin Hadley Griffin was born in what was then known as the Hadley House. The Griffin House and the West House would also be part of those adjacent homes. The West House, named for the family of Martha K. West, a local advocate for women’s rights and bettering the community for all, was another home on the St. Louis and West street alignment of the route. The West House was built in 1889.

My great-great-great Uncle Walter Burley Griffin, who had worked with Frank Lloyd Wright in Chicago, designed and built the Ralph Griffin House, in that distinctive Prairie Style, and it, too, was on the route, in the leafy environs of Edwardsville. Ralph Griffin was my great-grandfather and brother of Walter Burley Griffin, who later gained notoriety for designing Australia’s capital city of Canberra in 1913.

TODAY: EDWARDSVILLE ROUTE 66 VISITORS CENTER

After many years, the

Some twenty-five years later, in 1926, Route 66 was serving as part of the original, key alignment of the U.S. highway as it passed through Edwardsville, heading west towards the Mississippi River and the state of Missouri.

It served in the capacity until the 1950’s. And up to that point it “brought travelers down Mooney Hill and straight through downtown on surface streets like St. Louis and West Streets, supporting local diners, tourist homes, and gas stations before heading toward St. Louis,” according to the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byways website.

Some years ago, the Edwardsville Public School District purchased the home and designated it as their offices.

However, speaking with Kelly Baird, the person who was managing the Edwardsville Route 66 Visitors Center at 620 St. Louis Street, directly across the street from the Hadley House, the school district is looking at continuing the preservation of the historic Hadley House as they wind down their day-to-day usage of the mansion property.

And the new visitor’s center? Well, it is in the historic West End Service Station, which opened in 1927, shortly after Route 66 began taking travelers on all sorts of motoring adventures. The current structure has been at this spot since 1936, the earlier one having been torn down and replaced as the road widened in the intervening decade.

“This has been a visitor’s center for three years,” Baird said, adding, “the Hadley House is an important building in Edwardsville.”

“The city had the idea” to turn it into a visitor’s center. Baird said the local tourism bureau (Great Rivers and Routes – based in nearby Alton, Illinois) was then brought into the process and they acquired a Route 66 Preservation Grant through the State of Illinois.

“The city owns the property but Great Rivers and Routes runs the operation,” she said.

“I work with Great Rivers and Routes and when I saw they were doing this (visitor’s center), I already had an interest in Route 66.” Baird said she remembers hearing people talk about the decommissioning of Route 66 back in 1985, and before that she and her family had driven on the roadway. Since that time, she said, she and her family have traveled Route 66, retracing the path she and her parents made in years past.

Asked what she thought was most important about traveling Route 66 again, after so many years since her younger years, Baird said, “I can remember as kids stopping at some of the kitschy stops and sitting in teepees and things. Some of what we did we looked at Martin Milner-narrated film Route 66: Return the Road, we wanted to stop at a lot of the places featured in that.”

Milner was one of the actors in the series Route 66 (1960-64) and played Tod Stiles. His companion, which was shot on location across the country, was George Maharis who played Buz Murdock, although Maharis left the series after the third season and was replaced by Glenn Corbett. The series was soon cancelled. As a side note, my godmother, Glenda Jennings Boudreau, played herself as a carhop at a root-beer stand in Corpus Christi, Texas when the series visited that Sparkling City by the Sea in early 1963 for the episode “Somehow It Gets to Be Tomorrow.”

But continuing with our conversation with Kelly Baird, she said her experiences traveling Route 66 and those of people who don’t even live in the United States, tend to feel similarly about the experience out on the open road.

“Another thing, and the Europeans agree, it’s just the cross-country changes from state-to-state. Sometimes it’s as literal as you switch over the state line and it’s a different landscape.”

“It was Americana because it was kitschy, but (Route 66) was Americana because it speaks to our wide-open spaces and our different landscapes and you get to Texas and you think, ‘Yeah, this is like the old Westerns I used to watch.’”

ROARING TWENTIES

As my children and I wandered around the visitor’s center, I was impressed with the depth of dedication the operation had in regards to representing history. With 1926 being the starting year for Route 66, there was a display highlighting fashion and culture in America in 1926.

There was a display highlighting landmarks and locations that opened in 1926 along the route, including what would be the Chain of Rocks Amusement Park; the Pink Elephant Antique Mall; the DeCamp Station tourist court and roadhouse; and the Union Ban and Trust Bank Co. in nearly East St. Louis. Clearly, America was excited about the opportunities Route 66 had to offer a century ago, and that same excitement is palpable today.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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