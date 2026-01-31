The Gardner Village Board (Illinois) used its regular Monday evening meeting to take care of routine business while also laying groundwork for a busy year tied to infrastructure improvements and Route 66’s upcoming centennial.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by approval of the January 12 meeting minutes, payment of bills, and acceptance of the December Treasurer’s report. During public comment, a resident questioned the board’s timeline for applying for grants, asking why long periods sometimes pass between applications when the overall approval process can take months or even years.

Board members responded that no new grants have been submitted since the Red Carpet Corridor grant. They noted that the Safe Routes to Schools grant has already been approved and the village is currently waiting for payment to be issued.

Village Engineer Casey McCollom explained that timing can significantly impact a community’s success rate. He said grant agencies often look more favorably on applications where a village has already invested planning, design, or preliminary work into a project. “The more a community has into a project before applying, the stronger the application tends to be,” McCollom said.

The board approved a $525 donation from the gaming fund to the Gardner Area Band to support its upcoming trip to New Orleans, recognizing the band’s role in representing the community.

Street maintenance was another major topic. McCollom presented cost estimates for the 2026 street repair project, which includes paving work on East, Washington, and Center streets. The total estimate, including engineering, is $225,000. The board tabled final action on the project until Finance Commissioner Tim Hill returns to the next meeting.

Equipment needs were also discussed, specifically the village’s skid steer loader. The current unit is undergoing repairs costing approximately $3,000. Commissioner Erik Smith shared information on replacement options, noting that new wheeled units are running around $66,000, while tracked units are closer to $80,000. Used equipment is available in the $40,000 to $50,000 range. The board tabled the purchase decision until Hill is present to review financing options.

Planning continued for the 2026 Red Carpet Corridor celebration, which will be especially significant due to the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The board discussed use of village-owned property for the event, payment of fees not to exceed $500, purchase of paint not to exceed $1,000 for signage, and rental of porta-potties not to exceed $900.

Serena reported that proposals mirror previous years but emphasized that a larger turnout is expected due to the centennial milestone. All Red Carpet Corridor expenses will be funded through the village’s gaming fund.

Together, the discussions reflected a village balancing routine governance with preparation for major community projects and historic celebrations, while keeping a close eye on funding sources, equipment needs, and long-term infrastructure planning.