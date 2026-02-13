Picture this: the hum of a motorcoach engine, neon signs flickering against twilight skies, classic diners serving up malts, and the open road stretching toward the horizon. That’s the spirit Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel captured perfectly as they welcomed the community to their freshly remodeled space at 2258 Main Street for a lively “Route 66 Night” open house.

Marking a major milestone for the local travel agency — over 35 years strong in the Ohio Valley — the event doubled as a grand unveiling of their new headquarters (formerly home to Top Hat Pools and Stoves) and a tantalizing sneak peek at their upcoming centennial celebration of America’s most legendary highway.

After six months of renovations and a whirlwind move from their longtime spot at 1165 Market Street, Uniglobe officially opens the doors on February 17, 2026, with a full grand opening and open house slated for February 20. Owner Jennifer Merryman beamed with excitement about the upgrade: “We are a full-service travel agency and we are excited to have the opportunity to have this bigger space for our clients to do events like this, to kind of promote our trips and educate the people on the destinations so we are really excited.”

The new layout offers more room for one-on-one client consultations, advisor workspaces, and community gatherings — a smart evolution for an agency that prides itself on personalized expertise in an era dominated by online bookings. “Everybody is booking online or they think that travel agencies no longer exist but we’ve held strong,” Merryman noted. “You get our friendly faces, our expertise, with no extra charge. We don’t charge any fees to book with us. It’s all complimentary.”

The highlight of the evening? A spirited preview of their 12-day motorcoach adventure along the first half of Route 66, timed perfectly for the iconic route’s 100th anniversary in 2026. Departing June 4, 2026, the tour kicks off at the famous “Begin Route 66” sign in Chicago and winds through Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma before concluding in Oklahoma City — roughly half of the legendary 2,500-mile Mother Road (the second leg to Santa Monica is already on the calendar for summer 2027).

Travel planner Bill Bryson, who has driven the full route twice and helped shape this itinerary after a casual chat with Wheeling Mayor Denny Magruder years ago, led the presentation. He described the journey as a heartfelt throwback to mid-century America: “This isn’t any trip. This is a look back on the memory as to how the way of life was in the ’50s and ’60s. You will get to see a lot of neat stuff and the old neon signs. It’s a cool trip.”

Highlights include:

The Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Illinois.

The majestic Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

Quirky roadside gems like Cars on the Route in Galena, Kansas (the real-life inspiration for Pixar’s Cars).

The whimsical Blue Whale of Catoosa, Oklahoma.

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

A poignant stop at the Oklahoma City National Memorial , with its 168 empty chairs honoring the 1995 bombing victims and the resilient Survivor Tree — an emotional highlight Bryson called a “tearjerker.”

An overnight at the historic Best Western Rail Haven in Springfield, Missouri, where Elvis Presley once stayed.

Attendees sipped root beer floats, munched on popcorn, and pored over day-by-day details in the expanded office, soaking in the nostalgia. Bryson summed it up best: “That turned out to be one of the best trips I have ever done. I just absolutely loved it.”

Whether you’re dreaming of vintage motels, giant fiberglass statues, or simply craving a slice of authentic Americana, Uniglobe’s Route 66 journey promises an unforgettable ride through history.

Ready to hit the road? For full itinerary details, pricing, or to book your spot (or explore any of their other adventures — from cruises to European escapes), call 304-232-5171 or visit uniglobeohiovalleytravel.com. The Mother Road is calling — and Wheeling’s favorite travel experts are ready to help you answer.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.