In the pre-dawn darkness of a Colorado morning, two friends rolled their motorcycles out and set off on a challenge that tests both machine and human endurance: the Iron Butt Association’s Saddle Sore 1000 — 1,000 miles in 24 hours or less. What began as a tightly scheduled run to Cadillac Ranch, Texas, and back became a testament to grit, friendship, and the raw pull of the American road.

The riders, experienced long-distance motorcyclists in their 30s, departed the Golden, Colorado area around 5 a.m. after a restless night. Their plan was ambitious: drop south through the plains, reach the iconic Cadillac Ranch near Amarillo for the turnaround, and return the same day. With a hotel booked in Golden, they left room for the possibility of extending into a Bun Burner 1500 if energy allowed. Reality, as it often does on two wheels, demanded flexibility.

Heat, Wind, and the Long Haul South

The early miles brought intense heat that battered the riders as they pushed through Colorado and into the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Frequent fuel stops were kept short — five to fifteen minutes when possible — with quick snacks, hydration, and minimal downtime. A tank bag stocked with beef jerky, candy, and spare batteries became essential. Strong crosswinds made even simple tasks like applying chapstick a battle and forced an extra stop in Boise City, Oklahoma, for safety and relief.

Despite the discomfort, the miles accumulated steadily. Conversations over helmet comms and bursts of music kept spirits high during the more monotonous stretches. By the time they reached Cadillac Ranch, the duo had logged over 600 miles. Amid the famous half-buried Cadillacs — a quintessential slice of Route 66 Americana — they paused for photos, videos, and a moment of satisfaction before turning north again.

Night Riding and the Cold Test

The return leg brought new challenges as daylight faded. In Boise City once more, the riders layered up against dropping temperatures. Night riding added fatigue, but the pair pressed on through Lamar and back toward Colorado. One stretch proved particularly brutal: freezing conditions sapped their remaining energy and left legs numb and heavy. At stops, simple acts like swinging a leg off the bike became labored victories.

Yet they adapted. Preemptive pain relief, strategic snacking, and mutual encouragement helped them push through. Over 800 miles in, they remained determined. The final 100+ miles to Golden tested their limits, but just before the 24-hour mark, they completed the Saddle Sore 1000 — ultimately logging around 1,000 miles in well under the time limit, with the full round trip reaching approximately 1,250–1,260 miles in less than 36 hours.

The Power of Partnership

Safety remained the non-negotiable priority. Both riders had an agreement: if one needed to stop, they would, no questions asked. That trust proved decisive during the coldest, most miserable hours. One rider later reflected that she likely would have quit if riding solo, but the knowledge that her partner was steady and reliable kept her going. Their years of shared miles — estimated at around 10,000 together — meant they could anticipate each other’s moves without constant chatter, balancing conversation with quiet enjoyment of the ride.

Aftermath and Reflection

The next morning, deep sleep and blackout curtains ended any realistic chance at the Bun Burner 1500 extension. Instead, the duo enjoyed a scenic detour through Clear Creek Canyon before heading home, prioritizing recovery over additional miles. Compression sleeves and rest helped ease the toll on hypermobile joints pushed hard by the saddle.

Unloading the bikes and reuniting with pets marked the quiet close to an intense adventure. The experience left both riders proud, humbled, and grateful — not just for the accomplishment, but for the partnership that made it possible. They proved that with preparation, mutual trust, and respect for limits, ordinary riders can achieve extraordinary distances.

In an era of curated social media rides, this journey stood out for its honesty: the heat, the cold, the wind, the sore muscles, and the unbreakable bond of two friends chasing the horizon together. Cadillac Ranch provided a fitting symbolic endpoint — a quirky monument to American automotive dreams — for a ride that embodied the enduring spirit of the open road.

For anyone dreaming of their own long-distance challenge, the takeaway is clear: the road rewards those who prepare, adapt, and ride with the right company.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.