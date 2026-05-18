From the gleaming shores of Lake Michigan to the Pacific surf at Santa Monica Pier, Route 66 has long been the ultimate American pilgrimage. For Italian travelers Alessandro and Montesi (Monte), it became something more personal: the realization of a long-held dream, a 4,000-kilometer (roughly 2,500-mile) odyssey packed into just two weeks of pure adventure, frustration, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

“Ho appena realizzato un sogno,” Alessandro says early in the journey — I just realized a dream. Starting in Chicago, the pair set out with high energy and minimal planning, aiming for Santa Monica in under 14 days.

What followed was less a polished road trip and more a classic buddy comedy unfolding across the heartland, deserts, and neon lights of the Mother Road.

The Early Miles: Gas, Rain, and Roadside Wonders

The trip kicked off with pure adrenaline in Chicago. “R 666 l’inizio. Non vedo l’ora,” Alessandro exclaims. Rain greeted them quickly, turning early stretches into a soggy slog through Illinois toward St. Louis. Yet even the mundane brought joy: a cozy rental with a balcony, mini-tours of the city, and their first tastes of American portions and late-night pub scenes.

Kansas City and the long hauls through Missouri and Oklahoma tested their patience. Monte’s growing exasperation became running comedy. “Basta, mi sono rotto il cazzo,” he’d declare during tough moments, while Alessandro’s relentless enthusiasm kept the camera rolling. They embraced Walmart runs (complete with broken carts and pizza debates), gym sessions in high-rise hotels, and the surreal discovery that many American buildings skip the 13th floor.

One highlight was an impromptu detour to the University of Oklahoma — essentially a self-contained college city of 30,000 students. The Italians wandered in awe through stadiums, Starbucks outlets inside campus, and wide walkways, joking about crashing American college life.

Breaking Bad Country and the Desert Magic

The journey deepened in New Mexico. A pilgrimage to Albuquerque delivered the ultimate fan moment: standing outside Walter White’s house from Breaking Bad. “L’unico motivo per cui sono venuto qui,” Alessandro admitted — it was the reason for the whole trip for him. They geeked out over the series, debated favorite shows (Peaky Blinders, Italian classics like I Cesaroni), and grabbed quick American bites before pushing on.

Arizona delivered the trip’s most cinematic moments. They hiked national parks that felt like Mars, spotted deer (a far cry from Rome’s wild boars), and finally reached the Grand Canyon. “Non ci posso credere,” they reacted, staring into the abyss. Alessandro ranked it among the most beautiful sights of their lives. The landscape shifted from endless plains to dramatic red rock, reminding them why Route 66 endures as more than just pavement — it’s a cross-section of America’s vast, varied soul.

Vegas Vows and Desert Disasters

No Route 66 story is complete without Las Vegas, and the duo leaned fully into the stereotype. On what was essentially Alessandro’s birthday, they staged an impromptu (and hopefully fake) Elvis-style wedding. Complete with a witness flown in from Italy, vows, and a $75 late fee for parking, the ceremony became instant lore. “Sei mia moglie… no, sei mio marito,” they laughed afterward.

The trip’s most infamous night came earlier in the desert: a tent camping “experience” meant to connect with nature. It quickly devolved. “Sarà una bellissima una merda,” Alessandro quipped as cold set in and critters appeared. Before long, they were packing up for a hotel. Moments like these — Monte threatening to abandon ship, endless banter, and shared misery — forged the real bond of the journey.

Reflections at Santa Monica

After intense days of driving, they rolled into Los Angeles. Alessandro delivered breakfast in bed on the final morning, a peace offering after early wake-up calls that had become a sore point. At Santa Monica Pier, they marked the official end of the route.

The road revealed a massive, multifaceted country where four hours of driving can feel like crossing into another world. The lows (early mornings, dietary struggles as a vegetarian, flat tires of patience) only amplified the highs.

What began as a line on a map became lived moments — silences on long stretches, ridiculous arguments in grocery stores, awe at natural wonders, and the simple joy of shared discovery. “La vita è questa,” Alessandro observed: moments that pass and never return, but stories that remain.

For anyone dreaming of Route 66, the Italians’ whirlwind run proves the road still delivers. It’s not always glamorous. Sometimes it’s rainy, exhausting, or a “merda” in a desert tent. But with the right travel companion — even one you occasionally want to strangle — it becomes the trip of a lifetime.

Bravi ragazzi. The Mother Road welcomed two Italians, tested them, amazed them, and sent them home with a story worthy of the Route 66 legend.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.