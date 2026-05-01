Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise has officially reached over 3,000 registrations!

The registration of the 3,000th car means the cruise has passed its original registration goal set in June 2025.

Organizers reported the 3,000th registration was a 1973 Ford Mustang owned by Mike Smith from Collinsville.

Smith said, “I can’t believe I was car number 3,000 to register. When I first heard about Capital Cruise in Tulsa, I knew I had to be a part. It’s a thrill and an honor to play a part in what is hopefully a world-record-setting effort to celebrate 100 years of Route 66. My ‘73 Mustang is gassed up and ready to roll!”

The Route 66 Capital Cruise on May 30 is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for largest classic car parade, which is why organizers are encouraging anyone who’s interested to come out and join.

As of April 29, organizers said 3,045 cars from 41 states and Canada have already registered for the cruise.

The car parade currently holding the title of largest classic car parade was held in 2017 in Puerto Rico with 2,491 cars.

Despite reaching its registration goal, organizers are still encouraging people to register for the event.

“3,000 was once an unimaginable milestone and reaching it through the extraordinary, collective effort of so many people is beyond incredible,” said Christian Bengel, the Chair of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission. “It’s a moment of shared pride for our entire city. From the very beginning, our goal was not only to create the nation’s signature event celebrating the Route 66 Centennial, but to put Tulsa’s mettle on full display, and that vision is becoming a reality. No other city can rightfully claim the title of the Capital of Route 66 and this event will leave no doubt about Tulsa’s ownership. I’m enormously proud of Tulsa for continuing to raise the bar, boldly leading and proving once again that its reputation is well earned.”

Anyone wanting to join the parade must drive a car with a model year of 1996 or older. To register for the Tulsa Route 66 Capital Cruise, click here.

Organizers said they’re also in need of volunteers to help run the event. If you would like to sign up to be a Route Captain or Cruise Ambassador for the event, click here.

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