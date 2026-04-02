Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In Kicks Off Its 75th Season: A Classic Drive-In Experience Endures

Tulsa’s iconic Admiral Twin Drive-In is celebrating a major milestone in 2026—its 75th anniversary—as it reopens for the season on Friday, April 3. In a recent interview, owner Blake Smith shared insights into the theater’s history, current offerings, and special plans tied to Route 66 celebrations.

The Admiral Twin, a twin-screen drive-in spanning 26 acres just off a major highway and only about 4.5–5 miles from downtown Tulsa, first opened in 1951. It has weathered ups and downs, including a fire in 2010 that forced a rebuild, yet it remains a beloved piece of Americana. Smith noted that while the business is seasonal (typically closing November through February), it continues to thrive by blending nostalgia with modern appeal.

Opening Lineup and Regular Programming

The 2026 season launches with first-run double features, a hallmark of drive-in theaters. On opening weekend, one screen will feature the new Super Mario Bros. movie paired with Hoppers (a Disney animated film), while the other offers Project Hail Mary (starring Ryan Gosling) and Scream 7. Smith emphasized that current blockbusters remain essential to the bottom line, even as the theater occasionally screens classics.

For the anniversary weekend of May 29–30, the drive-in will show The Outsiders (paired with Cool Hand Luke). The choice is fitting: a memorable early scene from the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film, featuring stars like Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, and Diane Lane, was filmed right at the Admiral Twin. Smith said the theater plays The Outsiders periodically, and tickets for the anniversary screenings are already generating buzz.

The venue also hosts retro nights—80s films in September and classic scary movies in October—while keeping concessions refreshed with traditional favorites like fresh popcorn, burgers, hot dogs, fries, funnel cakes, and nachos. Concessions are vital, as drive-ins split (or give a larger share of) ticket revenue with film distributors.

75th Anniversary and Route 66 Tie-In

The big celebration is set for May 29, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that could draw local dignitaries, including possibly the mayor and lieutenant governor. On May 30, the drive-in plans a late-day car show to coincide with Tulsa’s Route 66 Capitol Cruise—a major event aiming for a Guinness World Record with over 2,000 classic cars (and counting). Many out-of-state Route 66 enthusiasts are expected, creating a perfect synergy for the weekend.

Smith described plans as a “work in progress” but hopes the car show will capitalize on the cruise’s energy, which wraps up earlier in the day. The drive-in will also have a booth at related Route 66 events at the Expo Center to promote the anniversary.

The Enduring Appeal of Drive-Ins

Smith reflected on why drive-ins still matter in the streaming era. Unlike indoor theaters, drive-ins offer a social, outdoor experience under the stars—families picnic, kids play (safely), and moviegoers can relax in their cars with radio audio. During COVID, the Admiral Twin benefited from being able to reopen earlier, hosting events with built-in social distancing.

He acknowledged challenges: seasonal operations require constant promotion, land values make large properties tempting for other uses, and competition for entertainment dollars is fierce in Tulsa (with casinos, new venues, and abundant movie theaters). Yet Smith remains optimistic, noting a modest renaissance in experiential outings. He contrasted today’s “wait-till-the-last-minute” ticketing with the excitement of past eras, when lines formed for midnight releases.

Drive-ins face broader pressures—fewer than ever remain due to real estate economics—but Smith believes the social, nostalgic vibe keeps people coming back. “People are still looking for an experience,” he said.

Misc Details

Tickets : Generally priced per person (film companies prefer this over carload deals).

Website : Check admiraltwindrivein.com for showtimes, tickets, and updates. The theater is also active on Facebook.

Location: 7355 E. Easton St., Tulsa, OK.

As Route 66 marks its centennial with events drawing visitors nationwide (AAA predicts significant travel interest), the Admiral Twin stands as a living tribute to classic American entertainment.

Whether you’re a local, a film buff drawn to The Outsiders lore, a car enthusiast, or simply seeking a fun night under the stars, Smith invites everyone to “come out and have fun.”

The drive-in may be seasonal and facing modern headwinds, but its 75-year run proves the appeal of popcorn, big screens, and shared experiences isn’t fading anytime soon. Plan your visit starting April 3—tickets are on sale now.

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