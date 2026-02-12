In the heart of America’s most iconic highway, a city steeped in culture and history is charting a fresh course for one of its longest-held traditions. In 2026, as Route 66 — the “Main Street of America” — celebrates its 100th anniversary, Tulsa’s beloved Mayfest arts festival will mark the occasion with a reimagined event that reflects both the city’s artistic spirit and its pivotal place along America’s Mother Road.

For more than five decades, Mayfest has been a fixture of Tulsa’s springtime calendar. What began as a neighborhood arts gathering in the Chapman Green District grew into a beloved festival drawing thousands each year — showcasing musicians, visual artists, craftspeople, and community makers. But like many cherished institutions, Mayfest has faced challenges in recent years, prompting organizers to ask not just whether it should continue, but how it can evolve.

A New Chapter in a Historic Year

The answer for 2026 is a celebration woven tightly into the fabric of the Route 66 Centennial. Rather than holding Mayfest in its traditional location and format, organizers are anchoring the festival in Tulsa’s downtown core and aligning it with the city’s larger centennial slate of events. The decision honors two threads of Tulsa’s identity — its creative communities and its deep connection to Route 66.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the Route 66 Capital Cruise, a marquee automotive and cultural showcase that invites classic car enthusiasts and history lovers alike to traverse historic stretches of the Mother Road. Mayfest festival programming will bookend the cruise with music, art, and interactive installations aimed at both longtime supporters and visitors drawn by the centennial festivities.

This year’s events include musical showcases on multiple stages, art exhibitions highlighting local youth and longtime practitioners, and street-level artist markets that reflect Tulsa’s diverse creative landscape. The idea is simple: bring the energy of Mayfest into the heart of the city and let Route 66 serve as both backdrop and inspiration.

Route 66 is not merely a highway; it is a living piece of American culture. From its formal designation in 1926 through its heyday as the favorite of cross-country travelers, its many decaying storefronts and preserved neon signs speak to the collective memory of freedom, opportunity, and American mobility. Tulsa has long been central to that story — home to historic Route 66 landmarks that attract explorers from around the world.

The integration of Mayfest into the centennial effort reflects a growing recognition that Route 66’s legacy isn’t only about motors and road maps — it’s about people, communities, and creativity. In bringing Tulsa artists and audiences together with visitors celebrating the Mother Road’s centenary, this year’s festivities capture that spirit.

The path to this year’s celebration hasn’t been without bumps. In recent years, stewardship of Mayfest shifted when longtime supporters like the University of Tulsa stepped back from organizational roles. Without strong institutional backing, the festival faced uncertainty. But community leaders, local artists, and civic partners rallied, determined that Tulsa’s springtime tradition should not fade. The long-term future of Mayfest is still being shaped — but its 2026 edition stands as a powerful example of resilience and adaptation.

Looking Down the Road

As classic cars roll into Tulsa this spring, and as musicians, painters, and makers share their work with visitors from near and far, Mayfest’s 2026 revival will be more than a celebration of art or heritage. It will be a tribute to connection — between past and present, between local pride and national legend, and between Tulsa’s vibrant community and the enduring lure of Route 66.

This centennial year invites all who travel the old highway to explore not just the road itself, but the stories that inhabit it — and in Tulsa, there’s no better place to begin that journey.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, preserving the living history of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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