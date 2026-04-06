In a lively Easter morning edition of Jim Hinkley’s America, host Jim Hinkley welcomed Ken Busby, Executive Director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The conversation highlighted how Tulsa has transformed its 28 miles of Route 66 into a powerful engine for historic preservation, economic development, and community building.

Tulsa’s Success Story on the Mother Road

Busby described Tulsa as the “poster child” for using Route 66 as a revitalization tool for blighted districts. Key initiatives include:

NEON Sign Grant Program : Over the past six years, Tulsa has installed or refurbished 85 new or restored neon signs along its Route 66 corridor. This blend of classic neon and modern LED has helped recreate a strong “sense of place” and brought new life to older neighborhoods.

Road Fest 2025 : The fifth annual event, co-presented with AAA Oklahoma, is scheduled for June 27–28, 2025 , at the SageNet Center at Expo Square. The family-friendly celebration features classic cars, vendors, educational presentations, and a popular decade-by-decade journey through Route 66 history complete with period reenactors. A major highlight this year will be Joey Medea’s portrayal of Cyrus Avery, the “Father of Route 66.”

Mother Road Market: This innovative nonprofit food hall offers diverse dining options—from vegan and international cuisines to classic American fare—along with mini-golf themed around Route 66.

Innovative Attractions in Tulsa

The discussion spotlighted several standout Tulsa attractions:

Cyrus Avery Route 66 Memorial Bridge and Plaza : Features beautiful bronze plaques, flags from all eight Route 66 states, and the striking “East Meets West” sculpture depicting a horse-drawn buggy meeting a Model T (complete with a detailed grasshopper on the radiator).

Musical Road : A newly installed “singing” roadway on Southwest Boulevard plays Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” when driven over at 35 mph. The 1,000+ foot stretch uses over 4,000 thermoplastic rumble strips and has quickly become a popular attraction.

Upcoming Cultural Projects: Plans include a major Route 66 exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art (ahead of its 2027 centennial) and performances of Professor Nolan Stoltz’s Route 66 Suite by multiple Oklahoma orchestras, including a version adapted for high school bands.

The Gathering Place and the fantastic glowing display at “Sakura After Sunset,” Mary Beth Babcock (left) and Kent Busby (right).

The Spirit of Route 66

Both Hinkley and Busby emphasized the unique “linear community” nature of Route 66 — often described as “America’s longest small town.” Key themes included:

Strong sense of mutual support among Route 66 enthusiasts and business owners.

The road’s ability to bring people together across political, cultural, and geographic divides.

Its role as a symbol of freedom, opportunity, and the full American story — from prehistory to the future.

Busby noted that Tulsa frames the 2026 Route 66 Centennial not as a one-year celebration, but as the launch of the next 100 years of the Mother Road. Oklahoma’s legislature has supported this vision by establishing a permanent Route 66 preservation fund.

Busby also discussed the new 66 Centennial Magazine (published by the Route 66 Alliance), which focuses exclusively on positive stories from Chicago to Santa Monica. Subscriptions are now available at Route66Sentinel.com. The publication features contributors like Michael Wallace and includes regular neon and food sections.

Hinkley praised Tulsa’s approach and encouraged other communities — whether on or off Route 66 — to study its model of using historic preservation for economic and community development.

Looking Ahead

Hinkley reminded listeners of upcoming episodes, including:

A conversation with neon enthusiast Todd from Colorado.

An interview with photographer David Schwartz, whose work was selected for the official Route 66 Centennial postage stamps.

He also encouraged travelers to plan their 2026 centennial trips to include Road Fest in Tulsa and noted his upcoming speaking engagement at the Charlotte Hall Museum in Prescott, Arizona, on March 18.

Tulsa demonstrates how embracing Route 66 can foster pride, attract visitors, revitalize neighborhoods, and build genuine community — all while celebrating the broader American story of innovation, resilience, and connection.

The full episode is available on Jim Hinkley’s America podcast. For more information on Road Fest, the Route 66 Alliance, or the 66 Centennial Magazine, visit the links mentioned in the show or search for Route 66 Alliance Tulsa.

Next week on Coffee With Jim - If the soft vibrant glow and entrancing hum of neon is an inspiration for your road trips today’s conversation with Todd Matuszewicz is not one that you will want to miss. We will be talking about the history of neon signs, neon sign preservation, and an ambitious initiative to relight the night in Colorado with neon.

Big changes are coming to Coffee With Jim in May. Details were shared on the Jim Hinckley’s America website.

Coffee With Jim mugs now available on the Kingman Tours website gift shop.

Coffee With Jim is made possible by listeners through Patreon. It is also sponsored by Deana Nelson State Farm Insurance - Two Lane America - Roadrunner Lodge Motel - RouteTrip USA - Enchanted Trails Trading Post & RV - Wagon Wheel Motel - Gilligan’s Route 66 Tours - Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner Gift Shop.

Coffee With Jim has been designated an official Route 66 centennial program.