Tulsa, Oklahoma, can be described as a big small town or a small big city. Layer upon layer of history, vibrant culture, beautiful parks, and a downtown rich in Art Deco architecture define the place. It pulses with Gen X energy, offers casinos and baseball, and sits in the rolling hills locals call Green Country—the foothills of the Ozarks. For many, it is simply a pretty place to live.

At the heart of Tulsa’s modern identity lies professional baseball, older than the state itself. The first pro team took the field in 1905, two years before Oklahoma achieved statehood in 1907. The original Oilers formed at the turn of the 20th century. The Drillers arrived in 1977, serving as a stop for various organizations over the decades. Since 2015, they have been the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

OneOK Field, which opened in 2010, stands as the club’s most valuable asset. Located in downtown Tulsa, the modern ballpark has earned praise from visitors and staff alike for its community support. Fans show up through hot weather and cold, demonstrating genuine passion. As one team official noted after visiting many minor league cities, “This is as good as any of them.” The Drillers position themselves as Tulsa’s community team.

That connection runs deep. Longtime fans recall metal bleachers at older venues where crowds would stomp and cheer. One supporter jokes that he has been a Drillers fan since before he was born—his mother’s visits to games sent vibrations through the stands that he felt in the womb. Today, the organization embraces inclusivity, hosting events like Hearing Loss Awareness Night and creating jerseys spelled out in sign language. “Everybody is welcome here,” team representatives emphasize. Beyond baseball, the city offers museums, restaurants, and bars, creating a full experience.

The ballpark sits firmly rooted in the historic Greenwood district. Just beyond the left field gate stands the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center. Greenwood, a thriving African American neighborhood dating to the late 1800s, earned the nickname “Black Wall Street” for its concentration of wealth and businesses. Its story includes profound tragedy: the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, triggered by an incident involving a young Black shoeshine worker named Dick Rowland and a white elevator operator named Sarah Page. Violence destroyed an estimated $1.5 million in property (equivalent to over $20 million today), yet survivors and donations enabled relatively quick rebuilding.

Exhibits at Greenwood Rising highlight schools, churches, businesses, and the community’s resilience. For young Drillers prospects visiting the site, the experience opened new perspectives on history and its lingering impacts. A new mayor’s efforts to address North Tulsa’s challenges add a note of cautious optimism to the neighborhood’s ongoing revitalization.

Tulsa’s cultural layers extend into music. The city has long been called home to the “Tulsa Sound.” The Church Studio, originally the Grace Methodist Episcopal Church built in 1915, serves as a near-sacred site. Leon Russell purchased it in 1972, drawing a who’s who of musicians and turning Tulsa into a music mecca for a time. Today, the historic building—listed on the National Register of Historic Places—hosts local artists, offers grants for musicians to record at no charge, and celebrates the heart of the local scene.

Sibling trio band Vogue performed an intimate session there, highlighting Tulsa as a “true melting pot of arts and film and sports.” The simplicity and slower pace of the area, they say, gives creative people space to dream big—pursuing opportunities in places like Nashville while remaining proud of their roots.

These themes resonate with ballplayers chasing the majors. Outfielders Joswe De Paula and Zahir Hope, teammates on the journey through the minors, value having a friend along a path that can feel lonely. They draw parallels between baseball’s grind—rookie ball to High-A to Double-A—and the music industry’s demands. Both require self-belief, no Plan B, and total commitment. As one player put it, echoing advice heard around the clubhouse: “Burn the ships.” Dodgers prospects understand the high standard awaiting them in Los Angeles, where winning is the expectation.

Route 66, celebrating its 100th birthday, runs through Tulsa on its 2,448-mile journey from Chicago to the Pacific. Historians urge travelers to leave the modern highway for the original alignments, where travelers encounter Ma and Pa restaurants, farms, homesteads, and old cemeteries that capture the essence of America.

Players like Sean McLean and Carson Hobbs find normalcy in local diners before heading to the ballpark—a brief escape to blend in as regular people. They describe Tulsa as an intimate, somewhat sleepy town with fans who feel like a hometown crowd. Growing up in competitive families (even “competitive laundry” for cash prizes) prepared them for the pressures of closing games and chasing championships.

Tulsa sits at the crossroads of industry and art, urban and rural, tragedy and triumph. From black gold to green diamonds, from the painful history of Greenwood to the soulful notes at the Church Studio, and from the grind of minor league baseball to the call of the open Mother Road, the city rewards those willing to get off the highway and explore its layers. In doing so, they often find treasure right at the crossroads.

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.