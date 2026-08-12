Tucumcari, New Mexico will host the Route US 66 Festival on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Tucumcari Convention Center, 1500 Route 66. The event is free to attend on both days, with organizers billing it as “fun for all ages.”

Carlson Coffee is the festival’s title sponsor. The event is funded in part by Tucumcari’s Lodger’s Tax, with additional support credited to the Route 66 Rising Stars Foundation.

Friday, August 14

Friday’s lineup runs all day and includes vendors, food trucks, a kids zone with bouncy houses, Route 66-themed photo booth areas, and sponsorship tables. Scheduled programming includes:

Live DJ, 12:00–5:00 p.m.

Tucumcari Dance Group performance, 2:00 p.m.

Live band, 5:00–7:00 p.m.

Bar open, 1:00–6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 15

Saturday carries the same all-day vendor, food truck, kids zone, and photo booth lineup, with its own schedule of programming:

Tucumcari Dance Group performance, 10:00 a.m.

Live bands, 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Car show with DJ, 12:00–5:00 p.m.

Bar open, 1:00–6:00 p.m.

Balloon artist in the Kids Zone, 12:00–3:00 p.m.

Organizers note that while admission is free, proceeds from vendors, food trucks, and the bar support the festival directly, and attendees are encouraged to spend money at those booths.