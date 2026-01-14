A cross-country caravan that serves as the first official event of Route 66’s centennial this year made a stop here last week.

America’s Automotive Trust began its “The Drive Home VII: Route 66 - a Century of Adventure” on Jan. 3 from the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, with nine vintage vehicles for a 2,400-mile trek to Chicago.

The vehicles - ranging from a 1934 Buick Model 61 Club to a 1991 Ford Mustang - were set to be displayed at the Detroit Auto Show this week. The caravan is officially endorsed by the National Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Last Wednesday, participants stopped in Tucumcari for a photo-op at the Blue Swallow Motel, where co-owner Rob Federico gave the group a tour of the 1939 establishment.

The group also stopped at Del’s Restaurant in Tucumcari for lunch before heading east to the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo and an overnight stop in the city.

For Kathy King, membership development manager of the Washington state-based trust, it was her first visit to Tucumcari.

“The first thing is that you can just feel the stories coming off the side of the street, every single building,” she said. “I want to know everything that happened there. They just have different energy, and you just feel it the second that you turn off that main (road).”

As for the Blue Swallow, King said: “Oh, it’s fantastic. The fact they’ve got the original neon, it looks like they’ve kept it up so well, and it’s just got that energy. It’s like nothing changed.”

King is collecting pins from Route 66 establishments for her denim jacket. She had eight so far, with several from New Mexico and others from Winslow, Arizona, and Barstow, California.

Unfortunately for King, the 1965 Ford Country Squire station wagon she drove developed a problem with a fan belt. It was placed in a truck so the trust’s volunteer crew could repair it later.

The caravan allowed other people with vintage cars to join on short stretches, including Paul and Virginia Ortega of Corrales, who drove their orange-and-black 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

Paul Ortega said he grew up in the Route 66 town of Gallup and has owned the Camaro for about 40 years.

Asked about Route 66’s allure, he said: “It’s the nostalgia.”

Route 66 is marking its 100th anniversary in 2026 with a series of events. Springfield, Missouri, which proclaims itself the Birthplace of Route 66, is hosting the Route 66 Centennial National Kick-off on April 30.

On April 30 in 1926, officials sent a telegram from the Colonial Hotel in Springfield to Washington, D.C., stating they would accept the number 66 for the Chicago-to-Los Angeles highway.

The American Association of State Highway Officials officially designated U.S. 66 and other numbered federal highways on Nov. 11, 1926.

The federal government decertified U.S. 66 in 1985, but the highway continued to live on in popular culture, thanks in part to the best-selling book “Route 66: The Mother Road” and the 2006 Disney-Pixar movie “Cars.” Thousands of people continue to travel Route 66 each year.