In the world of model railroading, few projects capture the romance of the American road quite like Thunder Mesa Trains’ Thunderbird layout. This compact 2x4-foot O-scale (Proto48) gem, a collaborative effort between Dave, Gary Batty, Jake Johnson, Bob Kerner, and Scott Carter, is now in the home stretch.

In his latest studio update, Dave walks viewers through the satisfying final details that transform a solid model railroad into a living slice of 1950s Arizona roadside nostalgia.

Dave begins with one of the least glamorous but most important steps: installing the fascia. Working solo, he cuts Masonite panels, applies Liquid Nails, and clamps them securely. Where clamps won’t reach, temporary drywall screws into foam hold everything in place until the adhesive sets.

The corners receive special attention. Rather than striving for perfect miters, Dave uses inexpensive corner molding from the home center, cut with a coping saw and secured with Loctite Power Grab. He then blends the entire edge where the layout meets the fascia using Sculptamold.

“I really like the scenery on the layout to come right to the edge,” he explains, carefully working the material around delicate trackwork and wiping away excess with a wet paper towel. Once painted, these transitions disappear into the desert landscape.

Highway 66: Celebrating a Century of Asphalt

A highlight of the session is the completion of the miniature Route 66. Dave notes that 2026 marks the highway’s 100th anniversary, a happy coincidence for the project. “We just wanted to do this,” he laughs. “We both love roadside attractions… It’s just serendipitous.”

The road itself is cleverly modeled using 400-grit black sandpaper cut into scale-width strips. Dave deliberately tears edges and creates seams to simulate cracks, repairs, and erosion—especially where the road crosses washes. After gluing the strips down lane by lane (complete with a crown and centerline crack), he dry-brushes the surface with Apple Barrel grays for a sun-faded, tire-worn look.

Road markings use custom stencils cut from thin Polyback board. Dave shares a fun fact: U.S. highway dashed lines are historically 10 feet long and 30 feet apart. For the short segment, he spaces them slightly closer for visual balance.

White shoulder lines and Route 66 shields (designed by collaborator Jake Johnson) complete the authentic 1950s appearance. Final weathering with chalks and a matte clear coat brings the blacktop to life.

Parking Lot and Roadside Details

The adjacent gravel parking lot uses Woodland Scenics medium gray ballast, secured with wet water and diluted white glue. Dave edges it with juniper log bumpers made from real sage—material also used for the layout’s trees—adding convincing regional texture.

A pair of Scott Carter-built vehicles (a WWII-surplus Power Wagon and a panel van) occupy spots, while a blue convertible appears ready to pull out. To address the necessarily compressed parking area, Dave adds a humorous “Parking Lot Extender” sign that also directs visitors to the (off-layout) motel and café.

The Star Attraction: The Thunderbird Billboard

No roadside attraction would be complete without a big sign. Dave creates a dimensional billboard using graphics designed in Affinity Photo 2, laminated to illustration board.

Individual Thunderbird cutouts are layered for a 3D effect, with wood-grain backs, painted edges, and trim. Scale lumber forms the support structure with 20-foot poles. Weathered lightly and installed perpendicular to the highway, the sign becomes a focal point that screams classic Americana.

Final Details and Operational Touches

Throughout the process, Dave adds personality:

A 3D-printed wooden Indian figure (“Jimberly”) from Characters Count Miniatures stands watch, ready to catch speeders.

Hubcaps and tires in the wash pay tribute to a vehicle that didn’t make the final cut.

Period-appropriate black-and-white road signs and figures from Eve Model (including children, a rarity in O scale) populate the scene.

Subtle oil stains and ground cover tie everything together.

On the functional side, a simple control panel manages lighting, a tractor-motor sound unit, and a bell. The layout runs on basic DC with an old MRC power pack—perfect for its simple loop design.

One More Session to Go

While the Thunderbird is tantalizingly close to completion, Dave plans one final work session with Gary Batty and Jake Johnson to add reptiles to the reptile house, more cacti and weeds, and additional fine details. A custom stand built by Gary awaits the layout’s debut.

From careful fascia work to sandpaper highways and hand-crafted billboards, Dave’s methodical yet creative approach demonstrates that even a small layout can tell a big story. As he says while packing up for the road, it feels entirely appropriate for a Route 66-themed project.

Keep an eye on Thunder Mesa Studio for the grand finale. In the meantime, this charming mini-layout proves that with ingenuity, collaboration, and a love for the open road, you really can get your kicks on Route 66—even in just eight square feet.

Adios for now—and keep moving forward.

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