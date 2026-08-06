Vega is gearing up for its annual Oldham County Round Up, set for August 6–8, 2026, with a classic Route 66 theme. The weekend invites residents and visitors to “Cruise Route 66 – Round Up the fun!” across three days of community events, food, music, and outdoor activities.

The celebration kicks off Thursday with a golf scramble at the Oldham County Country Club. Tee times begin at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in playing can reach Dane at 806-391-0017 for details.

Friday centers on food and live entertainment. A BBQ cook-off runs from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. two blocks east of the street dance location.

Organizers Chad (806-346-2189), Matt (806-517-8865), and Mason (806-231-7224) are handling entries and questions. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce will host a watermelon feed at the same site—an easy, free way to cool off and catch up with neighbors.

Later that evening, Paul Jackson’s Barn hosts a street dance featuring the Velvet Funk Band. Live music runs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., with sponsorship from Plains Land Bank.

Saturday brings a full slate of activities. Softball starts early at 8:00 a.m.; contact Justin at 806-881-3653 for team information. The parade steps off at 11:00 a.m., with entry forms available at the Chamber office or via QR code. A free barbecue lunch is served at noon, followed by a cornhole tournament at 12:45 p.m. Teams can sign up the day of the event for $20, with proceeds benefiting the Vega FFA Boosters.

Throughout the weekend, the Milburn-Price Culture Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for those wanting a quieter look at local history.

Organizers welcome volunteers and encourage anyone interested in helping to contact the Round Up Committee. Whether you’re coming for the competition, the music, the free lunch, or simply a few days of Route 66 hospitality, the 2026 Oldham County Round Up offers a straightforward chance to spend time with the community.

Three days of kicks in Vega, Texas on Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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