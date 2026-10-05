A century after Route 66 was commissioned, the person Normal, Illinois, credits with welcoming more visitors than anyone else works inside a 1930s gas station.

Mayor Chris Koos on Tuesday presented the town’s 2026 Citizen of the Year award to Terri Ryburn, proprietor of Ryburn Place Gifts and Gab, located at the landmark Sprague’s Super Service. Town officials said Ryburn welcomed 5,421 visitors from March through July of this centennial year, compared with 4,240 during all of 2025, and that they came from 25 countries.

A gas station built to look like a manor house

General contractor William Sprague opened the station in 1931 at 305 Pine Street, then the main northern entrance to Normal. The National Park Service describes a building that looked part manor house and part gas station, sold City Service gas, and had a family apartment upstairs with a sun room over the pump canopy. The first floor held office and mechanical space for the station, and two second-floor apartments housed the owner and the attendant.

The traffic did not last. In 1940, a new four-lane Route 66 opened around the east side of Bloomington, pulling through-traffic off East Pine Street, and the property changed hands many times afterward. According to one photographer’s published description, the pumps were finally removed in 1979.

From private restoration to public landmark

Ryburn purchased the building in 2006, and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. Grants from the Town of Normal, the Illinois Bureau of Tourism, and the National Park Service’s Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program paid for the restoration. The state’s National Register announcement called it an excellent example of 1920s and 30s station design meant to blend into residential neighborhoods. The Route 66 Association of Illinois Hall of Fame inducted it in 2009, and the town designated it a local landmark two years later.

The ownership story has a second chapter the Citizen of the Year coverage does not mention. The Town of Normal purchased Sprague’s in 2016 and has cared for and refurbished the building since. Ryburn later described the sale in a message to Route 66 News: she felt comfortable selling to the town after ten lonely years of working on the restoration, and she said more work remained. Under an agreement with the town, she opened a Route 66 gift shop and visitors center on the premises. The site was renamed Ryburn Place at its grand opening.

What goes on inside

Ryburn said at the time that the first floor would feature Route 66 t-shirts, postcards, books, and memorabilia. The daily routine, though, centers on a guest book. In 2019, Ryburn told WGLT that 500 to 600 visitors signed it each month.

She described what that book does for travelers. People follow trips on Instagram, she said, and visitors tell her they keep running into the same people along the route. Seeing a name in the guest book, they say, means those travelers must be just ahead of them. In her words, travelers “are kind of building a community along Route 66.”

Ryburn has also spoken about who carries the road forward. She worried about whether anyone will care about Route 66 once its current fans are gone, and said organizers were trying to involve young people.

The recognition

Koos said in a prepared statement that visitors from around the world leave with smiles and more knowledge of the Mother Road, and that no other resident has welcomed more people to Normal. He added that others saw an old building while Ryburn saw what it could be. He also said she has raised Normal’s profile by speaking at conferences around the world.

Tribute to Terri Ryburn: A Route 66 Icon’s Legacy

Last October, my wife Monica and I finally had the chance to stop by Ryburn Place and meet Terri Ryburn. At the time, my book was in the planning and design stages, but there was still a lot of work to do and a ton of questions to be answered. Monica and I wanted to check out the gift shop anyway, so we decided to look around and say “hi,” and if things felt right, we would show Terri my sample pages and get her opinion and suggestions, especially since Ryburn Place would be in the book. If you’re familiar with the expression “enter as strangers, leave as friends,” that’s exactly what happened here. Terri learned about us, we learned about her, and a simple store visit turned into a conversation that ended only when she told us we had better get going so we could make it to Litchfield in time for dinner at the Ariston Cafe. She was also willing to look at my sample pages and gave me advice about the book, including marketing tips that guided me when I designed the cover. Flash forward to April of this year. Monica and I are on our way to Seligman, Arizona, with a cargo area full of freshly printed books, looking forward to the official book launch at their Route 66 Centennial celebration. But our first Route 66 stop was Ryburn Place. After Terri showed us such kindness in October, we wanted her to be the first to see the books... and perhaps even carry them in the store. And she did, buying 10 right away... then another 20 less than a month later... and another 50(!) a month after that! She has championed my book, and I am grateful for her support. But Monica and I are most grateful for the friendship we have developed with Terri. We have been able to visit a couple more times this year, and we always lose track of time because of the great conversations we have. And I don’t think that we’re alone in having that experience. There’s a lot of love for Terri up and down the Route, and while she will be missed at the shop, it wouldn’t surprise me if she did a little more traveling in retirement...! In the book, I called Terri a “gem” (which she appreciated!), and Monica and I believe that even more so today. In her store, Terri has a sign stating that she’s “kind of a big deal.” Personally, I think a change is in order — from “kind of” to “definitely.” Terri, thank you for all you do, and for who you are. Enjoy your retirement! Always a gem!

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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