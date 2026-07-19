Sean, known online as “The Wazzup Dude,” took his followers on a walkthrough of a Route 66 museum that had just opened in Lincoln, Illinois.

Sean is a Route 66 Americana Archive ambassador and online influencer based in the greater Chicago area.

Outside the Museum

Before heading in, Sean pointed his camera at a couple of roadside oddities out front: a watermelon-shaped seat and, next to it, what he described as the world’s largest penny in production, featuring an image of Lincoln and the phrase “In God We Trust.” He invited viewers to leave their thoughts on the giant penny in the comments.

Sean said the museum opened July 11, 2026, and noted a wall inside where visitors had signed their names — part of a display marking 100 years of “getting your kicks on Route 66,” spanning 1926 to 2026.

Inside: A Walk Through Route 66 History

Once through the main entrance, Sean walked past a wall covered in signage highlighting different aspects of Route 66, along with a small train-stop display and model train sets.

His tour continued through several themed exhibits and reproduction storefronts, including:

A production display of “giants” — the oversized fiberglass roadside figures associated with Route 66 — showing how they’re made.

A bank exhibit staged to depict a bank robbery, which Sean guessed was meant to represent Bonnie and Clyde.

A recreated WGYK radio station , playing old records of the Route 66 theme song and other classic TV themes; Sean mentioned a Nelson Riddle and His Orchestra recording as part of the display.

A barber shop set where visitors can pose for a mock haircut.

Vintage service-station memorabilia , including old Texaco and Firestone pieces from “Cruising 66,” a car from the Pixar film Cars, an old gas tanker, and a re-creation of a filling stop. Sean also pointed out an old telephone booth, joking that the disappearance of phone booths is “probably why Superman doesn’t show up anymore.”

A 1950s-style diner , which Sean said served to recreate what walking into a historic diner from that era would feel like — complete with references to ice-cold Pepsi-Cola, jukeboxes, and sundaes priced at 15 cents. He sat down for a burger during this part of the tour.

An old popcorn machine and additional museum signage.

A tin-man figure styled after Abraham Lincoln.

The gift shop, stocked with hats, shirts, and other Route 66 and Lincoln-themed souvenirs.

A Note on the Historical Narration

Partway through the video, the footage shifts into a more produced segment — featuring background music and a separate narrated voiceover — that recounts broader Route 66 history rather than Sean’s own on-camera commentary. That segment includes claims that:

Author John Steinbeck was the first to call Route 66 the “Mother Road,” in The Grapes of Wrath.

The route was commissioned in 1926, running from the Midwest across the Great Plains to California and shortening the Chicago-to-Los-Angeles drive by roughly 200 miles.

A stretch of road in Oklahoma called the “Ribbon Road” was a 9-foot-wide surviving segment used by Model T’s in the 1920s and ‘30s.

The “Pony Bridge” in Oklahoma, named for its steel pony trusses, was completed in 1933, and was used by Dust Bowl-era migrants leaving Oklahoma within the following five years.

Lucille Hamons and her husband Carl opened “Lucille’s Place,” a roadside gas stop, in 1941, and that Lucille — who reportedly traded gas for goods when travelers couldn’t pay — earned the nickname “Mother of the Mother Road.” The segment states the stop was eventually made obsolete by the interstate highway system.

The Wazzup Dude

Description🚗✨ Just out here cruisin’ Route 66, exploring cool museums, vintage shops, and hidden gems along the way. Sharing my travel adventures, old-school finds, and all the fun that happens on the road. Come along for the ride — it’s all about the journey!

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