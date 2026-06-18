The Conoco U-Drop Inn tower station rises out of the flat Texas horizon as travelers pull into Shamrock, and any doubt about where Pixar found its inspiration disappears instantly. Cars Land isn’t a fantasy. It’s a documentary.

The real revelation on Hot Rod Power Tour 2026, however, didn’t happen in Shamrock. It happened thirty miles earlier, in the small town of Erick, Oklahoma — where eighty-year-old Harley Russell has spent four decades turning a crumbling roadside gas station into one of the most extraordinary collections of Americana on the Mother Road.

The Man Who Inspired a Movie

Travelers nearly drive past it. A cluster of buildings covered floor-to-ceiling in vintage porcelain signs — oil company logos, Goodyear tires, John Deere, Texaco — hundreds of thousands of dollars of roadside history stacked against weathered wood, sitting right there on the side of the highway with no velvet rope, no admission fee, no gift shop.

Inside, visitors meet Harley Russell. He greets everyone the same way: open doors, zero pretense.

“You can go any place in my building and take photos,” he says. “My name’s Charlie.” A nickname that stuck decades ago and never left.

Harley and his late wife Annabelle began the operation in 1986, almost by accident. A man walked in one day asking if a group could come inside. Harley agreed, assuming it was a few friends. It was a busload of tourists from the United Kingdom. Word spread. Tour groups followed. Television crews arrived from across the planet. Then, eventually, Disney came.

The Imagineers visited twice. They were building Cars Land at Disney California Adventure and needed to understand what authentic Route 66 roadside America actually looked and felt like. Annabelle made the posters. Their framed invitation to the world premiere of Cars still hangs on the wall, alongside photographs of the animators and Disney team who made the pilgrimage to Erick, Oklahoma to find the soul of Radiator Springs.

Annabelle passed away in 2014. Harley is still here. Still opening his doors.

During the Hot Rod Power Tour 2026 visit, he produced what he calls the world’s biggest pocket knife — passed around the crew like a sacred relic — and then retrieved the first Route 66 sign posted in the state of Oklahoma, planted in 1926, exactly one hundred years ago. Then, without fanfare, he began to sing.

“Oh, if you plan to motor west, travel my way, take the highway that’s the best — get your kicks on Route 66.”

No microphone. No performance. Just a man who has spent half his life keeping America’s Mother Road alive.

The Road Itself

The Hot Rod Power Tour 2026 crew rolled out of Elk City, Oklahoma that morning with a diverse group in tow: a 1978 Ford brought all the way from Australia, a Wyoming rig, a California truck, and Jack Christian’s stunning 1962 Ford Unibody — a masterpiece of patina and craftsmanship, fitted with a Coyote motor and bodied by builder Brian Pope.

The route passed through Sayre, Oklahoma’s red clay photo opportunities, through Erick — home of Roger Miller, an unplanned stop that became a highlight — and across the Texas state line toward Shamrock. A Skyjacker-lifted F-150 on 35-inch Mickey Thompsons handled the terrain smoothly. The vintage air system fought the Texas heat. Vapor lock fought back. Route 66 always has the last word.

Route 66 is easy to romanticize from a distance. Drive it and it becomes something else — a living archive of the people who refused to let America forget what roadside culture looked like before the interstate bypassed everything worth seeing.

Harley Russell is one of those people. The Conoco tower in Shamrock is one of those places. The miles between them are full of both.

Cars Land is real. It’s just not in Anaheim.

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Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county multimedia record of life along the Mother Road.

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