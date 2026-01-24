The Route 66 Centennial Art Exhibit will have its First Friday Opening 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at The Centre. Information about this exhibit and upcoming Arts Rolla events can be found on the events page of the Arts Rolla website at www.artsrolla.org .

Arts Rolla is pleased to facilitate The Route 66 Centennial Art Exhibit. The original artwork will be on display during the month of February 2026 at The Centre – Rolla’s Health and Recreation Complex located at 1200 Holloway, Rolla, MO.

The exhibit includes original works of art and photography that have a connection to Route 66.

The public is invited to the First Friday Opening from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 to view the exhibit and meet artists and members of the art community. The First Friday Opening is free and open to the public.

At 5:50 p.m., Kazoozapalooza will invite guests to participate in a song led by members of Kazoozapalooza. Artists and guests are encouraged to bring a kazoo and join in. There will be kazoos available for those that do not own one.

At 6 p.m. Social Media Marketing Manager Jax Welborn of CelebrateMo66-Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission will share more information about the many celebrations focused on Route 66 and information about the importance of Route 66. Following her talk, the artists and authors participating in this exhibit will have the opportunity to share information about their art, upcoming workshops, and their insight into the art community.

Information about this exhibit and upcoming Arts Rolla events can be found on the Events page of the Arts Rolla website at www.artsrolla.org, the Arts Rolla Facebook page, or by contacting the Arts Rolla office at 573-364-5539.

Financial support for this event has been partially provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional underwriting support has been provided by Brewer Science, Inc., and the members of Arts Rolla.

Arts Rolla is a regional not-for-profit organization founded in 1985. Arts Rolla brings art and communities together by supporting and growing visual, literary, and performing arts. Please visit www.artsrolla.org or call 573 364 5539 for more information.

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