The Robot, Tractor & Ghost of Tom Joad: Route 66 Asks Grapes of Wrath's Question Again

The other day I saw a robot cleaner being driven by a stuffed gorilla at Walmart on Route 66, and another one without the stuffed gorilla at a QuikTrip down the Mother Road. Both of them do the same job: they push slowly up and down the aisles, cleaning floors, indifferent to the people stepping around them.

I stopped and watched longer than I probably needed to. Not because the machines were remarkable — they’re not, really, not anymore — but because of where I was standing when I watched them.

Route 66 has been the road people took when the work disappeared before. In the 1930s, families loaded what they could carry and drove this same stretch of asphalt west, chasing the promise that there was still a place where a person’s labor was worth something.

Watching a robot mop a floor on that same road, 100 years later, is the kind of moment that makes you ask an uncomfortable question: are we watching the beginning of that story again, just with a different machine?

The Monster in Chapter Five

John Steinbeck answered a version of this question in 1939, and it’s worth going back to what he actually wrote before stretching it toward robots and data centers.

In The Grapes of Wrath, the machine that displaces the Joads and their neighbors isn’t a metaphor dressed up as a plot device — it’s a tractor, sent by the bank, driven by a local man who needs the work. Steinbeck is explicit about the math: one man on a tractor could do the work that used to require a dozen or more tenant families. The banks weren’t cruel for the sake of cruelty, in Steinbeck’s telling. They were following a logic that made the tractor cheaper than people, and once that was true, the tenant system — a way of life that had held those families to that land for generations — stopped mattering to the men who owned the paper.

What makes Chapter Five hold up as literature, and not just as Depression-era social commentary, is that Steinbeck refuses to let anyone be the villain. The tractor driver isn’t evil. He’s a neighbor’s son taking three dollars a day to feed his own family, and in doing so, he’s helping to erase someone else’s. The bank isn’t evil either — Steinbeck describes it almost as a sick animal, a monster that has stopped answering to any single person’s conscience.

Nobody set out to do harm. The harm happened anyway, because the system rewarded efficiency over people, and nobody with the power to stop it had a reason to.

Unintended consequences are very real to those on the receiving end of these political and “progressive “ decisions.

That’s the part of the novel that survives translation to 2026.

What I Actually Saw, and What I Didn’t

I want to be careful here, because it would be easy to look at two cleaning robots in two Route 66 stores and write a trend piece that the evidence doesn’t support. I saw a robot cleaning floors at a Walmart. I saw a robot cleaning floors at a QuikTrip. That’s it. I don’t know how many humans those two machines replaced, if any — some of these robots supplement janitorial staff rather than eliminate the position outright, and I didn’t interview anyone at either store about their staffing before or after.

I’m not going to pretend two floor-cleaning robots are proof of a Joad-scale migration. They’re not.

What they are is a visible, physical instance of something bigger that is well documented: the buildout of AI infrastructure — the data centers, the automated systems, the software that increasingly does work that used to require a person — is happening at a scale and speed that has genuinely reordered which jobs exist and where.

It's starting to look like elected political leaders and their appointed lobbyist groups and nonprofit organizations are competing for data centers the way they once competed for railroad depots and factories, because those facilities historically brought in a tax base and construction jobs, even when the long-term employment they generate is thinner than the industries they’re replacing.

The honest version of this essay isn’t “AI is the new tractor, and Route 66 is about to fill up with modern Joads.” It’s narrower and, I think, more useful: two small machines on a familiar road were enough to make me think about a much larger shift, and Steinbeck already wrote the language for thinking about it clearly.

People Following Jobs, Jobs Following Computers

Here’s where the Route 66 angle actually earns its keep, instead of just being a colorful backdrop.

In the 1930s, this highway ran in one direction that mattered: west, toward wherever the work was rumored to be. People followed jobs. The road existed, in the popular imagination and in a lot of the actual traffic on it, because families believed California had work that Oklahoma and Arkansas no longer did.

Today the geography of that migration has effectively inverted. Jobs are increasingly following computing power, not the other way around. A company doesn’t need a workforce in a particular town anymore so much as it needs cheap land, cheap power, and water for cooling — the inputs a data center needs, not the inputs a family does.

I'd expect rural communities along old Route 66 corridors to start getting courted for exactly that kind of infrastructure, if they aren't already — that's a thread I want to pull on as I keep moving down this road.

Whether that becomes a genuine economic lifeline for those towns, or whether it becomes a facility that employs a small permanent crew while the real value flows to shareholders somewhere else, is an open question — and it’s the same question, dressed differently, that Steinbeck’s owner men were answering when they decided the tenant system “won’t work anymore.”

Steinbeck never argued that mechanization itself was the enemy. Tractors, on their own terms, made farming more productive. What he indicted was a system that captured the gains from that productivity for owners and lenders while leaving the families who’d worked the land with nothing — no severance, no transition, no share of what the efficiency produced.

That’s the fork in the road worth asking about now: does AI-driven efficiency get shared with the people and places it displaces, or does it concentrate the same way farm consolidation did?

The Question Worth Asking Town by Town

I don’t think the answer is fixed yet, and I’d be lying to you if I claimed to know how it comes out. Historically, waves of automation have also created work nobody could have predicted in advance — the interstate that eventually pulled traffic off Route 66 also created entirely new categories of roadside business, even as it killed off others. It’s possible AI infrastructure does something similar for the towns willing to host it. It’s also possible those towns get the tax revenue and lose the jobs, the way plenty of factory towns did when the plant automated instead of closed.

That’s the reporting question I want to carry down the rest of this road: in every town, what jobs have already disappeared, what jobs have shown up in their place, and who’s actually deciding which way that trade goes. Steinbeck’s novel wasn’t really about tractors — it was about what happens when technology moves faster than a society’s ability to decide who benefits from it.

One hundred years later, on the same highway, that’s still the question nobody’s answered.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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