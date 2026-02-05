A new tribute to Route 66 opens Thursday, February 5, with an exhibit called “Through The Windshield, Missouri’s Route 66.”

The exhibit covers the entire state, from St. Louis to Jasper County. It will feature photographs, ad copies, and postcards. Visitors will be able to see and hear interviews with people who lived and worked along Route 66.

The main exhibit will be on display at the State Historical Society of Missouri in Columbia. A traveling piece will also tour the state.

“That one we are purposefully trying to get out on Route 66. So, that’s going to travel up and down the road through 2026, and then after that, who knows, it could go anywhere in the state if anybody wants to host it,” said Kathleen Seale. “It is going to debut in April, and it’s first going to be at the Route 66 State Park.”

The traveling exhibit will be in Lebanon in June, Conway in July, Springfield in August, and in Rolla in October.

Here’s additional information on locations:

June 2026 – Lebanon-Laclede County Library and Route 66 Museum

July 2026 – Conway West Official Missouri Welcome Center

August 2026 – Springfield Research Center, Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

October 2026 – State Historical Society of Missouri, Rolla Research Center

You can watch our interview with the State Historical Society of Missouri by playing the video above. We discussed famous guests at a hotel in Springfield, who will be on the Route 66 speaker series this year, and the online effort to preserve the history of Route 66.

Story originally appeared on KY3 News Missouri