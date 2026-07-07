The Pier to Pier Podcast: Santos Adventures, Between the Sixes and Live Music

The Pier to Pier Podcast is a daily 60-minute broadcast traveling pier-by-pier along historic Route 66, capturing the people, places, businesses, and stories that define America’s most iconic highway.

Each episode blends live storytelling, interviews, music, and themed editorial programming designed to reflect the culture, history, and living economy of Route 66 today.

Carl Santos (right) was the special guest co-host for the Cook County roadside recording session at the Navy Pier in Chicago.

First up, Carl Santos, a Chicago-area family travel YouTuber who’s turned a personal mission into a channel: hit all 50 states before his kids graduate high school. He’s at 35 states with seven years left on the clock for his youngest — math he’s clearly run more than once.

Carl’s family history with Route 66 goes back to childhood road trips with his aunt and uncle, then his dad, who drove the family the full length of the road to California. Now Carl’s doing it in pieces — Chicago to St. Louis so far, with a brother-sister run to Santa Monica in the plans, and an announcement coming Wednesday about another Route 66 trip this October.

His most useful piece of advice for anyone attempting this: the road isn’t one fixed line. Depending on the era, Route 66 splits into multiple historic alignments, and figuring out which one you’re on can eat your whole day. His fix was a paid app — Route 66 Navigation, no sponsorship involved — that let him pick a route (easy/popular versus the lesser-traveled alignments) rather than fighting with regular map apps that, in his words, don’t give you what you actually need. It’s the kind of tip that sounds small until you’ve lost three hours to it yourself.

The number that stuck: what should be a five- or six-hour drive from Chicago to St. Louis took his family 17 hours, once you add stops for the World’s Largest things, the Gemini Giant, and a cozy dog at one of the road’s first drive-ins.

That’s sage advice from Santos on Route 66 in a sentence — the drive time was never the point.

Click here for the Santos Chronicles Website

Bill Bridge: The Bar Between the Sixes

Next is The Brown Jug Bar & Grill and co-owner Bill Bridge. This establishment sits, quite literally, between two alignments of Route 66: about 800 feet from the original 1926 route and roughly 1,000 feet from the most-traveled current alignment. Hence the bar’s tagline: Between the Sixes.

Bill and his wife Pat run the place in Chenoa, Illinois, the first town in McLean County. He grew up on Route 66 — his father ran a Shell station on the old road in Pontiac, and Bill still wakes up to a view of the highway from his own picture window after 33 years. There’s a quietly moving thread running through his family history here: his father requested his ashes be scattered along the stretch between Pontiac and Braidwood, a route Bill and his dad used to drive together for work.

Bill’s own Route 66 mileage and stories are real too — a 1967 Nova run to Santa Monica the day after his high school graduation, and a full 15-day round trip in 2010 with a fellow Vietnam veteran that produced an album of 324 photos. Along the way: the Barbed Wire Museum, the Blue Whale, a vacuum cleaner museum in Tulsa, and the Midpoint Cafe in Texas — a partial list of the kind of roadside stops that make this drive what it is.

On the food side, jug burgers with an onion ring standing in for a bun, wing nights running 130–140 pounds over a weekend, and a rotating weekly menu that includes a Thursday pulled pork with a house “Cherry Bomb” sauce.

He’s also tracking the same wave everyone on Route 66 is watching this summer: AAA’s projection that a large share of American adults will drive some part of the road this year.

The Ringer From Cody, Wyoming

The most unusual conversation of the episode almost didn’t happen on the record. A pitmaster brought in from Cody, Wyoming to compete in a local barbecue event — brought in, by his own description, as “the ringer” — agreed to talk cooking on tape after what started as an off-the-record conversation.

He’s Texas-raised, and it shows in the method: hickory-smoked brisket (mesquite, he noted dryly, “tastes like mesquite”), a Texas-style dry rub built on brown sugar, smoked low at 230 degrees for 12 to 14 hours.

He also had stuffed bell peppers going alongside. His doneness tests were the most practical part of the conversation — press the fat cap on a brisket and it should give like a sponge until it’s done, then your finger pushes through; chicken is done when the leg bones go loose; ribs are done when bone starts showing at the ends.

Asked his favorite thing to cook, he didn’t hesitate: brisket or back ribs, because those are the ones he eats too.

The Music

The house band, The Mother Roadies, opened with “Land of the Open Sky” and closed the show with a original Route 66 tribute song, name-checking landmarks from the Chain of Rocks Bridge to the Santa Monica Pier, followed by “America the Beautiful.”

Blind Joe — a past contestant on The Voice and, by his own account, one of Blake Shelton’s favorites during his run — performed “Hamburger Steak,” a song he first sang live in our studio years ago.

Tom Peckskamp, lead singer of the Moody River Boys, stepped away from the full band for a solo, somber piece called “Two Years Old,” built around the deaths of the Beatles and the passage of time. This acoustic version was also performed live in studio.

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Fun Day

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.