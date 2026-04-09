The Only Normal Mayor is on Route 66

Chris Koos, mayor of Normal, Illinois, recently joined Route 66 Americana Archive to discuss the town’s role on historic Route 66. Located in McLean County and twin city to Bloomington, Normal offers a quintessential Midwestern mix of history, hospitality, and modern amenities for Route 66 travelers.

Normal sits about 120 miles south of Chicago—roughly a two- to two-and-a-half-hour drive depending on traffic. While old Route 66 parallels Interstate 55 closely in this stretch (often just 100 yards away), it shifts to city streets as it passes through town, offering a more intimate driving experience.

“Route 66 is more than just a road or stretch of pavement,” says Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “For our community, it’s a symbol of progress, connection and hospitality. Normal regularly sees thousands of visitors from around the world as they explore Route 66 and its related sites.”

Iconic Stops and Attractions

One of the first highlights visitors encounter (especially heading from the north) is the beautifully restored Sprague’s Super Service, a historic Tudor-style gas station at 305 East Pine Street. Built in 1931, this National Register of Historic Places landmark once included a gas station, garage, diner, and living quarters.

The town owns and has fully refurbished it, now featuring a popular gift shop with decorative vintage gas pumps out front. It’s a favorite photo stop, complete with a large Route 66 “Normal” sign nearby. Across the street lies the former Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s Home, now a multi-purpose historic site spanning about 30 acres.

Normal worked with Rivian and local designer and illustrator Mike Mahle to create a unifying visual identity celebrating 100 years of adventure on The Mother Road.

As travelers continue into town, they pass brick-paved neighborhoods from the 1920s and ‘30s—charming remnants that evoke the road’s early days. The route also skirts the attractive campus of Illinois State University (home of the Redbirds), known for its beauty and occasional athletic matchups against teams like North Dakota State.

Side note, Spiess is an NDSU alma matter and this past year, #17 Illinois State upset top-ranked and previously unbeaten North Dakota State 29-28 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

In nearby Uptown Normal, visitors find a vibrant area with diverse dining options as well as shopping. Other draws include the historic Normal Theater (built in 1937 and fully restored in the late 1990s), which screens current, classic, and art films under its original neon marquee—an especially striking sight at night.

Just across the dividing line in Bloomington sits the McLean County Museum of History (housed in the old county courthouse). This nationally accredited museum features a Route 66 gift shop in the basement and serves as a key stop for history buffs.

Fun trivia: Normal claims the original Steak ‘n Shake, founded in 1934 by Gus Belt at the corner of Virginia and Main Streets on Route 66. He started by selling steakburgers and shakes from a former gas station. The historic spot is now home to Monical's Pizza.

Biking, Trails, and Outdoor Appeal

Mayor Koos—himself a former bike shop owner of 50 years—highlighted the growing emphasis on cycling along Route 66. The community has developed an extensive network of bike trails paralleling the historic road, extending north past Lexington and south toward Funks Grove and Atlanta.

Within Normal and Bloomington, there are roughly 50 miles of scenic, safe, and quiet trails, many converted from abandoned railroad lines. New subdivisions must accommodate trail extensions, showing strong community commitment to active transportation. The flat Illinois farmland makes for excellent road biking.

Normal has embraced innovation too. It was an early adopter of electric vehicles, installing dozens of charging stations years ago and earning the nickname “EV Town.”

Tesla even placed its first Midwestern Supercharger in Uptown Normal’s parking deck. The area is also home to Rivian, the electric truck and SUV manufacturer, tying the town to the future of transportation.

With Route 66’s centennial approaching (November 2026), Normal and Bloomington are collaborating with McLean County and state partners on events, primarily focused on summer 2026. Plans include enhanced Route 66 branding, a 1950s-themed roadside picnic, a mural at Sprague’s Super Service, and coordinated activities across the twin cities.

Mayor Koos described Normal as a “classic Midwestern community” with a great university, excellent restaurants, easy navigation, and friendly people. After years of somewhat neglecting its Route 66 heritage, the town has ramped up efforts in the past decade to create memorable stops and reasons to linger. He recalled childhood drives on the route to Chicago and noted its appeal today to cyclists, motorcyclists, and international bucket-list travelers.

As Spiess noted, Route 66 never runs out of stories—and Normal, Illinois, adds its own authentic chapter: historic landmarks, bike-friendly paths, EV innovation, and a big dose of small-town charm right off the Mother Road.

Whether you’re cruising for nostalgia, stopping for a meal and a photo at Sprague’s, or pedaling the trails, Normal proves there’s plenty of “normal” goodness (and a few extraordinary surprises) along Route 66.

In conclusion, a light note from Mayor Koos, “I’m the only normal mayor in the United States.”

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