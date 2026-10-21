Nestled between a story about the training of railroad conductors and another about a suspension of oil rate increases, there was a rather shocking story on page eight of the Monday, May 11, 1914 edition of The Daily Ardmoreite newspaper in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Datelined Guthrie, Oklahoma, the story, headlined “Giant Skeleton Reported Unearthed in Oklahoma,” simply states that “(g)rave diggers working at Ford Cemetery in Luther, Oklahoma County, reportedly uncovered an unusually large human skeleton about three feet below the ground, beneath a solid layer of rock.”

Beneath a solid layer of rock? Implying its placement was prehistoric?

Continuing, the report states that “the skull was well preserved and measured roughly twice the size of an ordinary man’s head. The remaining bones were said to indicate that the individual may have stood more than eight feet tall.”

The story concluded that this remarkable discovery was to “be examined by a state geologist at Norman.” Presumably at the University of Oklahoma.

My research on “Ford Cemetery in Luther, Oklahoma” turned up nothing. But ChatGPT notes that the 1914 claim was simply a “classic turn-of-the-century media exaggeration” and that the actual cemetery referenced would likely have been Valley View Cemetery (currently called Luther Cemetery), which is a quarter mile to the north of present-day Route 66. This cemetery was founded in

With my Superchunk CD cranked, and the warm, autumn breeze blowing, I drove up Route 66 to Luther to investigate further. I visited both Luther Cemetery and the Tillman-Watson Cemetery, further east of Luther and facing Route 66. It has the distinction of being the only all-black cemetery on the entirety of Route 66.

I could find no evidence of anyone named “Ford” in either cemetery. So, was this story legitimate?

As for the claim that a “state geologist at Norman,” I researched who was in charge of the University of Oklahoma School of Geology and Geophysics, and it was apparently Dr. Daniel Webster “D.W.” Ohern, who taught invertebrate palentology between 1909 and 1911, before heading the Oklahoma Geological Survey in Norman from 1911 to 1914. What is interesting is that Ohern left his position the same year that the giant skeleton in Luther was discovered. However, it is not clear why. Charles W. Shannon took over sometime in 1914, although it is not clear what month that happened.

It would be in 1937 that a report hit the UPI wire from Norman that seven-foot tall “Indian” skeletons were found along the Washita River banks near Pauls Valley. It was reported that Dr. Forrest E. Clements, head of OU’s Department of Anthropology made that announcement.

Again, the report states that Clements and his OU team believe “the discovery may point to the existence of an Indian race previously unknown to anthropologists, likely dating back about 750 years. Four of the skeletons appear to be adults and two children.”

Brief research online did not reveal anything pointing to these alleged giant skeletons being inventoried in OU’s anthropological or archaeological catalog.

Nevertheless, strange discoveries have been made along the Route 66 corridor, including here in Oklahoma City.

In 1969, while working a site on NW 122nd Street, in north Oklahoma City, near the boundary with Edmond, workers removing dirt came upon some mosaic tile flooring that appeared manmade.

In 2015, interviewed local man Porter Davis for Red Dirt Report. His parents were building the warehouse where the mosaic tile flooring was found

Davis explained that his parents, William E. and Margaret H. Davis ran the food-stuff warehouse for William E. Davis & Sons since 1953 and had decided to expand their business to this site in 1969.

Recalled Davis: “They were doing dirtwork and they scraped it off and they go ‘Oh, well that looks unusual.’ Okay? I heard about it – I wasn’t here at the time – and they stopped construction for two or three days and my mother knew it could be real important.”

It was then that experts like local geologist J. Durwood Pate were asked to examine the find, a man who later told the media: “I am sure this was man-made because the stones are placed in perfect sets of parallel lines which intersect to form a diamond shape, all pointing to the east.”

It was quite a story back in 1969, with The Daily Oklahoman reporting on it. This would have been just a mile or so from the existing Route 66.

Because the warehouse had to be built, Davis’s parents did not preserve the stone discovery and that it was likely built over, or perhaps, removed.

Many years later, Professor Pate allegedly recanted his statement about the manmade nature of the stone patterns. It remains a mystery.

Day 20 of 31: The Mystery of the Giant Route 66 Skeleton Unearthed in Oklahoma

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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