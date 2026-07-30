The Mother Road’s Midlife Crisis: Route 66 in the 1970s

At the AAA Route 66 Road Fest, attendees were treated to a number of experiential museum pods within the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This feature focuses on the 1970’s and the milestones on the Mother Road.

The 1970s weren’t Route 66’s rise, and they weren’t quite its funeral. They were the awkward decade in between — the stretch where the road that built America’s car culture watched America build something better around it.

Here’s a few roadside notes of what actually happened to Route 66 between 1970 and 1979.

1. It was already half-gone before the decade started. By 1970, nearly all segments of the original two-lane Route 66 had been bypassed by modern four-lane highways. The 1970s weren’t the beginning of the end — they were the middle of it.

2. Oklahoma got there first. The Turner Turnpike between Tulsa and Oklahoma City opened back in 1953, the first major bypass along the entire route. By the mid-1970s, the interstate bypasses of U.S. 66 across Oklahoma were essentially complete — decades ahead of the highway’s formal decommissioning.

3. The interstate system itself was behind schedule. Eisenhower’s National Interstate Highway System was originally supposed to be finished by 1972. It didn’t actually wrap up until 1982 — meaning for most of the ‘70s, Route 66 and its interstate replacements were running in parallel, half-built, right next to each other.

4. The 1973 oil embargo changed the mood of the American road trip. After OPEC’s embargo hit in October 1973, gas lines wrapped around blocks nationwide, some stations closed on Sundays, and states rolled out odd-even rationing based on license plate numbers. Nixon’s November 25, 1973 address to the nation called for conservation measures, including the lower highway speed limits that took effect the following January. The romance of the open road took a real hit that winter.

5. The 55 mph national speed limit arrived in 1974. Born out of the energy crisis, it slowed down every highway in the country — Route 66 included — and stuck around for decades after the shortage ended.

6. Truckers revolted. Frustrated by the new speed limit, fuel shortages, and high prices, truckers staged blockades and strikes starting in December 1973, some of which turned violent. It’s a reminder that the ‘70s fuel crisis wasn’t just gas station lines — it reshaped the trucking culture that had grown up alongside highways like 66.

7. The muscle car era stalled out. Americans’ love affair with big V8 sedans cooled fast; a December 1973 Time cover famously declared the end of the big car. For a road built on the romance of driving, that cultural shift mattered as much as any bypass.

8. Illinois pulled the plug on its signage in 1977. On January 17, 1977, the last Route 66 signs came down across Illinois, replaced by Interstate 55. It was the first state to formally erase the road from its highways — eight years before the federal decommissioning.

9. California’s Route 66 technically outlived the decade. The California alignment of U.S. 66 wasn’t officially decommissioned until June 25, 1979 — meaning parts of the road carried its federal designation all the way to the tail end of the decade, even as most of the country had already moved on.

10. Missouri’s petition for “I-66” had already been rejected — and it still stung. Back in 1962, Missouri had petitioned, on behalf of all the Route 66 states, to have the new interstates renumbered I-66 from Chicago to Los Angeles. The request was denied. By the 1970s, as the interstates around the old route filled in, that rejection looked more and more like a preview of the road’s fate.

11. Small-town business owners were the ones who felt it first. Historians who study the road point out that when the interstate came through, services often stayed put on the old Route 66 drag through town, while traffic exited miles away for gas, food, and motels. It took years for businesses to migrate to the new interchanges — years in which plenty of roadside diners, motor courts, and gas stations on 66 simply didn’t survive the wait.

12. Officially, Route 66 was already becoming invisible. By the mid-1970s, official state road maps had largely stopped identifying Route 66 at all, even in places where the pavement itself was still there and still drivable. The highway was disappearing from paper years before it disappeared from the ground.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com