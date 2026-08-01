The Mother Road Turns 100: Route 66 Right Now

If the 1970s were Route 66’s midlife crisis, the 2020s are looking more like a second wind. The road turns 100 in 2026, and instead of quietly fading the way it nearly did after Illinois pulled its last signs in 1977, it’s having one of the biggest moments of its post-decommissioning life.

Here’s a time-capsule look at where the Mother Road actually stands right now.

1. It’s the centennial — and it’s stacked with company. Route 66 turns 100 in 2026, and that milestone happens to land the same year as America’s 250th birthday. Tourism writers have been calling it a “double anniversary” moment, with the overlap pulling renewed domestic and international attention to the corridor all at once.

2. Congress is trying to finish what Missouri started in 1962. Back in the ‘60s, Missouri petitioned to have the interstates renamed I-66 in the old road’s honor and got turned down. This time the ask is different: the Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act (H.R. 5470 / S. 2887) was introduced in September 2025 by a bipartisan group spanning Illinois, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, California, and Missouri, aiming to give the route formal National Historic Trail status ahead of its 100th birthday.

3. There’s already a federal commission dedicated to this. Congress created the Route 66 Centennial Commission back in 2020. Its first interim report, released in July 2023, specifically recommended a Route 66 Alternative Fuels Corridor Initiative — essentially, official federal interest in making sure the road works for whatever a traveler happens to be driving.

4. The road is quietly going electric. A full charging network along the route has been rolling out ahead of the centennial. As of mid-2026, fast chargers sit roughly every 17 miles along the corridor on average, and the longest gap — once 137 miles across a remote Arizona stretch — has shrunk to about 110 miles after a new fast charger opened in Ash Fork. As of June 2026, Illinois counts 1,770 public EV charging stations along its stretch of the route, totaling 5,738 charging ports, more than 2,600 of them fast chargers. It’s a strange mirror of the 1970s, when the story was gas lines and odd-even rationing; now the infrastructure conversation is about kilowatts, not gallons.

5. Pixar’s Cars is turning 20 the same year Route 66 turns 100. Director John Lasseter developed the film after a 2000 road trip along the route, then brought his team back with Route 66 historian Michael Wallis to research towns like Seligman, Arizona, whose revival was led by barber-turned-preservationist Angel Delgadillo. Nearly two decades after its 2006 release, Cars still draws families to the same stretches of highway it was built from — making it one of the most effective tourism engines Route 66 has going into its centennial year.

6. The centennial is finally telling the story of the women of Route 66. A traveling exhibit built around documentarian Katrina Parks' PBS series on the women of the Mother Road has been touring centennial stops in 2026, pairing large-scale interpretive panels with firsthand accounts — including the story of Alberta Ellis, whose Springfield, Missouri hotel was a listed stop in the Green Book for Black travelers navigating the segregated road.

7. Old gas stations are being saved instead of abandoned. The Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs, Arizona — built in 1929 and the only one of the town’s five historic stations still standing — has been owned by the Hualapai Tribe since the 2000s and is currently the subject of an active preservation and restoration push, including a stop on this year’s centennial caravan.

8. Preservation groups are digitizing the road. The National Trust for Historic Preservation partnered with Google Arts & Culture on a Route 66 theme page, pulling together more than 130 stories across all eight states with help from over 20 partner organizations — a very different kind of “signage” than the ones Illinois took down in 1977.

9. More than two million people visit every year. That’s the figure U.S. senators cited in a 2026 letter pushing for more federal EV-charging investment along the corridor — a reminder that Route 66 never actually stopped being a destination, even during the decades it had no official federal status at all.

10. Oklahoma alone has put hundreds of millions of dollars into it. Ahead of the centennial, Oklahoma has directed major funding toward roads, bridges, visitor centers, and small-town restoration grants along its stretch — the same state where the Turner Turnpike delivered the road’s first real bypass back in 1953.

11. International travelers are now a core part of the story. Visitors from Europe, Asia, and South America regularly drive sections of the route today, drawn to the same neon motels, diners, and small-town Americana that ‘70s-era interstate planners once routed straight past.

12. The identity crisis is basically over. In the ‘70s, Route 66 was disappearing from official state maps even while the pavement still existed underneath. In 2026, it’s the opposite problem: too much attention, not too little — restored motels reopening, museums expanding, and eight states racing to get their piece of the centennial spotlight before the year is out.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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