The Mother Road Says: Respect Route 66 Animals

There’s a rhythm to walking Route 66 with a dog. Gouda sets the pace, nose down, tail up, and I follow — through gravel pullouts, past rusted guardrails, along stretches of the Mother Road where the pavement gives way to whatever’s growing up through the cracks. Most days it’s quiet. But every so often, something reminds you that the shoulder of this highway isn’t just ours. It belongs to a whole cast of creatures who were here before the road, and who’ll be here long after the last neon sign goes dark.

This is a PSA, of sorts. Not a warning to stay off the Route — just a reminder to walk it with your eyes open and your hands to yourself.

What We’ve Run Into

Deer — Still, watchful, gone in three bounds if you get too close. On the quieter stretches of 66, especially early morning or dusk, they’re often the first sign of life you’ll see. Spooked deer can often run into traffic and cause accidents.

Box turtles — We found one working its way across a puddle-filled gravel road, taking its own sweet time, in no particular hurry to get out of ours. If you see one crossing, the only help it needs is a driver who slows down. Gouda was very suspicious of the box turtle and took some issue with it’s calmness.

Garter snakes — Common, harmless, and quick to disappear into the grass the second they sense you coming. Gouda ignores garter snakes like they ain’t there.

A horned toad — Gouda was curious the first time she say one and it did what horned lizards do when they feel cornered: shot a thin stream of blood from the corner of its eye. It’s a real defense mechanism, not a stunt — startling to witness up close, but the lizard is more scared of you than you should be of it. Gouda jumped back and left all the horned toads alone.

Feral cats — Claws out, no interest in being friends. We gave them room. They gave us a warning. I’ll let Ted Nugent have Cat Scratch Fever rather than Gouda.

Coyotes — Seen more than heard, usually at a distance, usually gone before Gouda even registers them. My main concern here is coyotes are good at luring dogs, sometimes called decoy behavior, into a trap with their packs.

Armadillos — Low, armored, and oddly quiet movers through the brush along the roadside. Very cool animals with a CDC warning of leprosy. The odds are very low, but enough for me to look and not touch.

Roadrunners — Living up to the name — quick across the pavement and back into the scrub before you can get much of a look. Dogs who like to chase things will certainly act out the Roadrunner cartoons in the open desert.

Tarantulas — Slow, deliberate, and far more interested in getting where they’re going than in us. Their bite is basically like a bee sting, so that’s not the worry when it comes to tarantulas. Their hair are barbed and can cause more issues to humans and dogs than their bite.

None of these were aggressive. None of them wanted anything from us except distance. That’s the pattern worth noting: almost every animal on Route 66 is doing the same thing we are — passing through, minding its business, hoping not to be bothered.

Respect the Route 66 Animals: A Few Rules of the Road

Don’t feed wildlife. It changes their behavior and puts them at risk near traffic.

Give turtles and snakes a wide, slow berth rather than moving them yourself unless they’re in the road and in immediate danger.

Keep dogs leashed in areas where wildlife is active — a curious dog and a defensive animal is not a pairing you want on your Route 66 adventure.

Look before you reach. Into brush, under rocks, into old buildings and culverts — a lot of Route 66’s wildlife hides in exactly the places travelers like to poke around.

If something looks unwell or aggressive, back away and report it to local animal control or a state wildlife agency rather than intervening.

Common Animals by State — What to Keep in the Back of Your Head

Illinois — White-tailed deer, raccoons, opossums, garter and rat snakes. Illinois has only a handful of venomous snake species and they’re rarely encountered on the roadside.

Missouri — Deer, box turtles, armadillos (range has expanded northward in recent years), and a handful of native venomous snake species including the copperhead and timber rattlesnake — mostly in wooded, rocky areas, not open roadside.

Kansas — Coyotes, bobcats, garter and bull snakes, plus a few venomous species (copperhead, prairie rattlesnake) more common in the state’s western rangeland than its eastern Route 66 corridor.

Oklahoma — Roadrunners, armadillos, coyotes; Oklahoma has roughly 46 snake species, about seven of them venomous, so care around brush and rock piles is worth it.

Texas — Horned lizards, roadrunners, javelinas in the Panhandle, tarantulas, and the widest range of rattlesnake species of any state on the route.

New Mexico — Horned lizards, coyotes, jackrabbits, and several rattlesnake species; the high desert stretches see more reptile activity as temperatures warm.

Arizona — Javelinas, coyotes, Gila monsters (venomous but slow-moving and non-aggressive), bark scorpions, and more rattlesnake species than any other state — Arizona is genuinely rattlesnake country.

California — Coyotes, roadrunners, desert tortoises (a protected species — never handle one), and rattlesnakes concentrated in the Mojave stretches of the old road.

The through-line, state to state: nothing here is looking for a fight. Respect the distance, keep the pets close, and the Route keeps doing what it’s always done — sharing the road.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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