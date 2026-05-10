In the small desert town of Seligman, Arizona, a modest former barber shop and pool hall stands as living proof that one determined person can rewrite history and save a legend.

Angel Delgadillo, now 98 years old, is widely regarded as the father of the modern Historic Route 66 movement. What began as a barber’s persistent idea in the late 1970s has grown into an international phenomenon that draws travelers from around the world to America’s Mother Road.

When the Interstate Changed Everything

After Interstate 40 bypassed Seligman in 1978, the town’s lifeblood — nearly 9,000 cars per day on Route 66 — disappeared almost overnight. Without signage directing travelers off the new superhighway, the town went from bustling to nearly forgotten. Traffic dropped to as few as three cars a day. Businesses closed. The classic roadside America that had thrived for decades faced extinction.

Angel, then a local barber, refused to accept it. For ten long years, sitting in his barber chair, he shared his vision with anyone who would listen: designate Route 66 as a historic highway so the government would maintain it and put up signs again. In 1987, his persistence paid off.

Arizona recognized Historic Route 66, and Angel founded the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona — the first grassroots organization dedicated to its preservation. He later rallied support across all eight states along the route: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.

A Family That Put Passion Before Profit

Angel’s daughter shares the family’s remarkable story inside the shop that once served as both barber shop and the original headquarters for the association. When tourism dried up, Angel and his wife began selling Route 66 souvenirs — the first store in the world to do so. Instead of pocketing the desperately needed money, they donated the proceeds to the association. They raised three children through college on scholarships, loans, and sheer frugality — turning collars, cooking at home, and focusing on what mattered most: health and happiness.

Today, the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, now based in Kingman’s Powerhouse Visitor Center, distributes millions in grants to help mom-and-pop businesses along the route with roofs, neon signs, electrical work, and preservation projects. Angel has been interviewed over 3,000 times by media from around the globe. As his daughter proudly notes, “If it wasn’t for him, Route 66 would be dead and decommissioned.”

Still Giving Back at 98

Though retired from barbering, Angel remains active. He now creates beautiful birdhouses from reclaimed wood of century-old Seligman buildings. Each one is numbered, signed, and dated. Priced at $100.66, every dollar goes toward two grand monument signs for the town. The signs will read: “Welcome to Seligman, Arizona – Birthplace of Historic Route 66.” As of the conversation, he had already raised $27,000. The town is preparing a major celebration for Route 66’s 100th anniversary in 2026, and Angel wants to be there to see it.

His daughter sums up the family philosophy: “One person can make a difference in the world… it starts with community.”

A Living Museum on the Mother Road

The shop itself is a time capsule filled with Route 66 memorabilia, photos of Angel and his wife in the early days, and the spirit of grassroots Americana. Visitors from Canada, Sweden, and beyond stop in daily, many traveling the full length of the route by motorcycle or car. The family warmly welcomes them all, embodying the open-hearted hospitality that once defined every stop along the 2,400-mile highway.

Seligman and Angel Delgadillo remind us why Route 66 endures as more than just pavement — it represents resilience, vision, and the belief that even the smallest towns and ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things when they refuse to let history fade away.

Stop in. Say hello. Buy a birdhouse. You’ll be supporting a living legend and a piece of America worth preserving.

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com