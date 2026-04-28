The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence continues along the Mother Road in 2026. Wasteland Firebird, aka John Binns, the organizer and guide, started with some companions in Chicago on April 11, 2026, at 8am.

On April 27, Kingman kept the museum open for the group, and held an intimate car show for the group.

“This was amazing,” Wasteland Firebird said. “This is the kind of thing I’d hoped would happen.”

On April 28, the schedule was so filled but time, attractions and distance equals reality.

“There just aren’t a lot of hotels between Kingman and Barstow,” Wasteland Firebird said. “So I planned on us making it all the way from Kingman to Barstow in one day. But there’s so much good stuff in between that it will take you all day to even begin to see it. And I made the mistake of setting our Roy’s meetup too early, at noon. But I’m sure they won’t mind if you show up late. Just filter in any time you can and give them your sweet, sweet dollars. Spending our sweet, sweet dollars is how we save Route 66!”

He also asked to pass along a reminder to first time Route 66ers bringing homes on wheels.

“Be careful with large vehicles and trailers, don’t take the curvy road to Oatman,” he added.

Here are the groups’ personal recommendations for the day:

Oatman AZ (old western town)

Historic Road Runner’s Retreat Chambless, CA 92304 (fun because you get to feel like you’re doing something wrong by driving around the do not enter signs)

Roy’s Motel & Cafe 87520 National Trails Hwy Amboy CA 92304 (iconic)

Liberty Sculpture Park 37570 Yermo Rd, Yermo, CA 92398 (important)

EddieWorld 36017 Calico Rd, Yermo, CA 92398 (one-of-a-kind Buc-ee’s/Wally’s style super gas station)

“We’ll also be going through Newberry Springs. Check out the Barn, which is the location of our afterparty on May 2,” Wasteland Firebird said.

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