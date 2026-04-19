The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence continues along the Mother Road in 2026. Wasteland Firebird, aka John Binns, the organizer and guide, started with some companions in Chicago on April 11, 2026, at 8am.

“We’ve been picking up people and leaving others behind as we go. People go from place to place on their own schedules. This is a free-form happening, man,” Wasteland Firebird said. “We’re averaging about 10-15 people at a time in our core group, with 5-10 additional people who are semi-aware of what we’re doing and semi-participating in it.”

In the summer of 1926, a new ribbon of asphalt began stitching America together. Stretching 2,448 miles from the shores of Lake Michigan to the Pacific surf at Santa Monica Pier, the road was never the longest or the straightest route west. It was simply the one that felt like freedom itself—two lanes of possibility cutting diagonally across the heartland and the desert.

For the next three decades, Route 66 became the Mother Road, the Main Street of America. Dust Bowl families piled their lives onto jalopies and followed it to California in the 1930s, their story immortalized by John Steinbeck in The Grapes of Wrath.

After World War II, a new generation of travelers—families in station wagons, soldiers heading home, dreamers chasing Hollywood—filled the motels, diners, and service stations that sprang up like neon wildflowers along its shoulders.

The road hummed with the sound of Burma-Shave signs, the smell of chicken-fried steak, and the promise that every mile marker brought you closer to something better. It was more than pavement; it was the soundtrack of the American Century.

By the late 1950s the interstate system began to bypass the old two-lane highway, and in 1985 the last official signs came down. Yet something stubborn refused to let the road die. Communities along the route fought to preserve every stretch of original alignment, every Wigwam Motel, every painted barn. Today, in 2026, Route 66 celebrates its centennial—the road that turned one hundred years old this year.

From kickoff celebrations in Springfield to car caravans rolling across eight states, the Mother Road is once again alive with music, vintage wheels, and the same restless spirit that first rolled west a century ago. It is not just history; it is a living promise that some journeys never really end.

There is no fee to participate in the Route 66 event. Click here for event info

The Final Convergence for The Great Centennial Convergence 2026 is happens April 30, 5pm, at the Santa Monica Pier.

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