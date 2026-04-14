An event planned for the 100th birthday of Route 66 could be a defining moment for a new generation. Or at least that’s what John Binns is hoping.

“I’m imagining it like Woodstock. People sleeping in their cars, having a blast,” Binns said. “I just want it to be an event that … inspires an entire generation for Route 66, or America itself.”

Binns, an American who relocated to Australia for work about five years back, is organizing what he calls the Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence — basically an informal caravan slated to kick off on April 11 at the start of the Mother Road in Chicago. In the weeks that follow, Binns envisions motorists joining the caravan to help “overwhelm” the less-frequented diners, motels, knick-knack shops and tourist stops along the way.

Binns ultimately wants everyone to converge at the Santa Monica Pier on April 30, 2026: the 100th anniversary of the road’s designation as “Route 66.”

Wasteland Firebird said:

We were right on time for the Chicago Route 66 sign meetup, despite the fact that I foolishly set that time for 8am. Or maybe it was for the best, because we somehow managed to arrive late to the Crazy 80s Car Museum. It’s supposedly 90 minutes away but it took us 5 hours to get there.

Wasteland Firebird has traveled Route 66 four times from end to end in the past six years, documenting his favorite finds and vlogging about his travels in the hopes of inspiring Americans and foreigners alike to visit Route 66.

He has really ramped up efforts for his Centennial Convergence and has been included on an official calendar of events organized by the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

He’s also encouraging his fellow travelers to support Route 66’s tourist stops and knick-knack shops in any way possible — part of his campaign to “save” the small businesses that depend on tourist dollars.

On Day 3 they dropped off several books at the Cozy Dog and got a couple fun photo ops. They also found the turkey tracks on Route 66.

Wasteland Firebird said:

Tuesday, April 14, Day 4 of The Convergence, meet us at Pink Elephant Antiques, 908 Veterans Memorial Dr, Livingston IL, at noon.



Or, meet us at O’Brien Tire & Auto Care, 3924 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL, at around 4-4:30pm.

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