The Great Race Wows Route 66 Enthusiasts in Joplin

The Great Race Joplin

America’s most iconic highway is celebrating its centennial, and the Hemmings Great Race 2026 is leading the parade. Launched from Springfield, Illinois on June 20, this nine-day precision rally winds through the heart of Route 66, finishing in Pasadena, California on June 28.

On Day 2, Joplin, Missouri took center stage. Main Street transformed into a festival as dozens of vintage automobiles rolled in, drawing thousands of spectators. Drivers from across the globe stepped out to stretch their legs, greet fans, and showcase their meticulously maintained classics.

Unlike traditional races, the Great Race isn’t about speed. Teams are judged on precision timing — arriving at checkpoints at exact predetermined times. Think of it as navigational chess played out across American highways.

For locally born navigator Darrell Hedrick, competing hits especially close to home. “It’s like an eight-day rolling family reunion,” he said, “because of the friendships you develop with other competitors. You’re not competing against them — it’s like golf against the course.”

The Great Race Joplin

Sponsored by Hemmings — the bible of classic car enthusiasts — and supported by Coker Tire and Stahl’s Automotive Collection, the 2026 race carries extra weight as an official Route 66 Centennial Event. The highway, commissioned November 11, 1926, revolutionized American travel and culture, and this year’s race honors that legacy mile by mile.

From Collinsville to Joplin, westward through Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, each stop brings communities together around a shared love of automotive history. Cities and businesses along the route have eagerly joined as partners, turning each checkpoint into a local celebration.

The Great Race Joplin

The Great Race has run since 1983, but 2026 feels different. On the centennial of Route 66, this isn’t just a rally — it’s a rolling tribute to the road that built modern America.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com