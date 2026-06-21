Tom Gallagher, host of the YouTube channel The Story Behind The Car, captured a living slice of American automotive history when The Great Race passed through Collinsville, Illinois, en route to Pasadena, California — traveling historic Route 66 in celebration of its 100th anniversary. [1]

Gallagher documented a remarkable variety of pre-war and post-war vehicles as they arrived on Main Street, including:

Multiple Ford flathead-powered coupes, pickups, and roadsters spanning the 1930s–40s

A Buick straight-eight with art deco styling and ornate pinstriping

Several Volkswagen Beetles , a Packard , a Mercury , an El Camino , a Cadillac , and a Thunderbird

Early motorcycle-era vehicles requiring period driving gear

Gallagher explained that The Great Race is a precision timed event — competitors navigate pre-assigned routes targeting exactly 50 mph, with the closest adherence to the clock determining the winner. Teams consist of a driver and navigator working in close coordination.

One notable participant, Ashley, was supported by her parents following in a chase vehicle for the cross-country journey.

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