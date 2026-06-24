Despite the temperature hovering around 90 degrees, and little-to-no breeze, several hundred car enthusiasts, participating in the 40th Annual Great Race, gathered in historic Stockyards City Monday afternoon.

These folks braving the heat were there to greet the racers, all driving Route 66 to take in the Mother Road amidst its centennial and shoot for a chance at the $160,000 in prize money when the race concludes on June 28th in Pasadena, California.

Emceed by Great Race announcers Jason White and Scott Culp, each entrant – all pre-1974 vehicles – crossed the line and parked on the street, giving folks a chance to talk to the teams and get a good look at the car, some taking photographs as keepsakes or to share.

Oklahoma country singer Maddox Ross sang the National Anthem and Ward 6 Councilmember JoBeth Hamon, whose district includes Stockyards City, welcomed locals and visitors alike in her opening remarks, while the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Patrol rode their horses through the Stockyards streets.

The Great Race in OKC

Sponsored, in part, by Coker Tire and Hemmings Motor News, the 40th annual Great Race began in the Land of Lincoln – Springfield, Illinois, before winding across the Mississippi River into Missouri and eventually Kansas and today in Oklahoma City for the night.

From OKC, the race - which began on June 20th - will next stop in Elk City, Oklahoma at the National Route 66 Museum. That will be followed by Amarillo, Texas; Tucumcari, Albuquerque and Gallup in New Mexico; Flagstaff and Kingman in Arizona; a stop a bit off Route 66 in Laughlin, Nevada; and finally the California cities of Twentynine Palms and San Bernardino, before concluding on the Pacific Coast in Pasadena at Centennial Square.

One of the teams, driving a 1965 Ford Ranchero Deluxe, was led by Ken Creary of White Plains, New York, and assisted by navigator Lauren States.

Creary said this is his ninth time to participate in the Great Race. And asked if there has been a particularly difficult part of the rally, he said “everyday is difficult” with good days and bad days. But he loves it just the same.

And that’s the reaction you get from a lot of the drivers, some of whom traveled all the way from Japan – like Hiroshi and Akiko Izawa of Tokyo – who were traveling the Mother Road in a red 170 Isuzu Bellett. When approached, Hiroshi was too busy to do much talking with the press, as these stops are opportunities to meticulously check and maintain their race car.

The Great Race in OKC

BEETLEMANIA

One of the Great Race vehicles, a 1969 Volkswagen Beetle, was driven by Canadian racer Annie Van Orman of Mountain View, Alberta. Her navigator was Bradenton, Florida resident Audrey Le May.

“It’s been going great,” Van Orman said. “We’re running in the manufacturer’s division, so this little Volkswagen is a sponsored, corporate car. My involvement goes back to last year when we ran in a Ford Fairlane and we had the best time. By the end of it I thought, ‘wow, that was fantastic, I could run my Volkswagen on it.’”

Van Orman said she found out that this year’s Great Race would have a manufacturer’s division. So, reaching out to German tool company Knipex, Van Orman was excited to learn that they would sponsor her and her German car in the Great Race. So, the red and white Knipex logo is on the hood of the VW.

“They were all on board,” she said of Knipex. “It’s a good partnership. It’s gets me on the race.”

Noting that she has not spent time in Oklahoma, seeing it from Route 66, as part of the Great Race is a big bonus.

“Driving in (Oklahoma), so far so good. I have loved absolutely every stop,” added Van Orman. “It’s a real treat getting to see all the towns along the way and talk to people. Everyone is so nice.”

As Great Race Director of Events Brad Phillips said in on the “welcome” page of the official Great Race program, “Our passion for Great Race shines through and through and we hope that seeing these beautiful vintage cars celebrating and competing along Route 66 inspires you to go forth and create other memories with us, along with family and friendships old and new.”

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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